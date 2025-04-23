Robert Vadra condemned a recent terror attack in which civilians were selectively targeted and killed after having their identity cards checked "because they think that Muslims are being suppressed" in India.

Further Terming the act as "cowardly," Vadra said such attacks fail to serve any legitimate purpose and only deepen societal divisions.

"...I condemn this incident...Such incidents do not raise any issue. It is a cowardly way to raise the issues by attacking civilians...Religion and politics should stay separated. They (terrorists) killed people after checking their IDs, because they think that Muslims are being suppressed.

Drawing attention to the broader implications of such violence, Vadra said, "Till we are not united and secular, our weaknesses and issues will be more visible to our border countries...Now the people there will be unemployed. The central government should provide assistance to such people..."



Vadra also called the incident a grim reminder of India's growing 'communal divide' questioned the underlying reasons.

"In our country, we see that this government will talk about Hindutva, and the minorities feel uncomfortable and troubled...If you dissect this terrorist act that took place, if they (terrorists) are looking at people's identity, why are they doing this? Because there's a divide that has come about in our country with Hindus and Muslims...This will make these kinds of organisations feel that Hindus are making a problem for all the Muslims," he said.

"Looking at identities and then killing somebody, that's a message to the PM, because Muslims are feeling weakened. The minorities are feeling weakened...This has to be coming from the top that we feel secure and secular in our country and we will not see this kind of acts happening," he added.

The businessman, who is married to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi who also has condemned terror attack in a post on X and wrote," The cowardly terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir is a highly condemnable and shameful act. Targeting unarmed and innocent civilians is a crime against humanity. This is completely unacceptable. The whole country stands united against terrorism and strongly condemns it."

"According to reports, many tourists have been killed in this attack. May God give peace to the departed souls. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," she has added.

