Bangladesh has strongly condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in a statement issued nearly 24 hours after the attack.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh on its handle on social media platform X said, "Bangladesh strongly condemns the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in India resulting in the tragic loss of innocent lives."

"Bangladesh extends deepest condolences to the families of the victims and expresses heartfelt sympathy to all those affected by this mindless act of violence," the statement said, adding, "Bangladesh reiterates its unwavering commitment to the global fight against terrorism."

The statement comes after several world leaders condemned the terror attack that claimed at least 26 lives, mostly tourists who were holidaying in the scenic Baisaran area, often referred to as "mini-Switzerland" for its meadows and panoramic views.

Soon after the foreign ministry's statement, the Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh, Professor Muhammad Yunus, also "expressed his condolences" over the loss of lives in the terror attack.

"Excellency: Please accept my deepest condolences over the loss of life resulting from the terrorist attack that took place in Kashmir's Pahalgam. We strongly condemn this heinous act. Let me reaffirm Bangladesh's resolute stand against terrorism."

Major countries, such as the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, Italy, France, Israel, the UAE, Iran, and even neighbours like Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka, also issued statements comdemning the terror attack.