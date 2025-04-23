Locals and members of various Hindu organisations, along with a few political leaders protested against the Pahalgam terrorist attack on tourists.

In what is being described as the deadliest assault since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, at least 26 tourists were killed and many others were injured in a terror attack that occurred in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday.

Locals and members of various Hindu organisations, along with a few political leaders protested against the Pahalgam terrorist attack on tourists.

Shopkeepers and hoteliers took out a protest march in Pahalgam today, raising slogans of "Hindustan Zindabad" “Pakistan Haaye Haaye” and "I am Indian".

People took part in a candlelight protest condeming Pahalgam terror attack.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also took part in a protest condemning the Pahalgam terror attack

The attack occurred in Baisaran meadow, a scenic area approximately 7 km from the resort town of Pahalgam, popular among tourists for its natural beauty and serene environment.

According to survivors, terrorists dressed in Army's fatigue uniform targeted their victims based on religion. The assailants reportedly asked individuals to identify themselves by name and recite Islamic verses before opening fire at pointblank range.

The attack occurred around 1:30 pm as tourists relaxed in the picturesque meadow, surrounded by snow-capped mountains and pine forests. Despite a strong security presence in the region, including multiple checkpoints and armed patrols, the attackers managed to breach defenses and unleash chaos at the tourist spot.

Kashmir observes complete shutdown

For the first time in 35 years, there is a complete shutdown in the Kashmir valley today to show solidarity with the victims' families and to condemn deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

Loudspeakers in the mosques blared out appeals to the people to join the shutdown, and spontaneous protests hit the streets.

In Pahalgam, markets are completely closed as the tourist hotspot struggles to come to terms with what happened yesterday.

Speaking to ANI on the complete shutdown in the valley, Bashir Ahmad Kongposh, General Secretary of the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Association, said that the complete shutdown was to show a strong condemnation and protest against the Pahalgam terror attack.