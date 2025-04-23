Sketches of at least three terrorists behind Pahalgam attack, based on inputs by eyewitnesses, was released by agencies.

Sketches of at least three terrorists behind Pahalgam attack, based on inputs by eyewitnesses, was released by agencies on Wednesday. In what is being described as the deadliest assault since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, at least 26 tourists were killed and many others were injured on Tuesday.

The attack occurred in Baisaran meadow, a scenic area approximately 7 km from the resort town of Pahalgam, popular among tourists for its natural beauty and serene environment.

Earlier, an image surfaced showing one of the suspected terrorists involved in the attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district. According to the TV reports, the man was seen in the photograph running with an AK-47 rifle in his hand. However, the authenticity of the photograph cannot be independently verified.

According to survivors, terrorists dressed in Army's fatigue uniform targeted their victims based on religion. The assailants reportedly asked individuals to identify themselves by name and recite Islamic verses before opening fire at pointblank range.

The attack occurred around 1:30 pm as tourists relaxed in the picturesque meadow, surrounded by snow-capped mountains and pine forests. Despite a strong security presence in the region, including multiple checkpoints and armed patrols, the attackers managed to breach defenses and unleash chaos at the tourist spot.

PM Modi cuts short Saudi Arabia trip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was in Saudi Arabia when the Pahalgam terror attack took place urgently flew back to Delhi and was briefed by Home Minister Amit Shah. Condemning the attack, the PM vowed that those involved in the massacre would not be spared.

"I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected," the PM wrote on X.

He added, “Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger.”

After returning to Delhi, PM Modi held an emergency briefing at the airport with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) is scheduled to be held at 6 pm today.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday met with the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack at the police control room in Srinagar.