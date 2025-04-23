The Patiala House Court of Delhi on Wednesday reserved its decision on a plea filed by Tahawwur Rana, seeking permission to speak with his family over the phone.

Rana's legal counsel, Piyush Sachdeva, argued that as a foreign national, he has the fundamental right to communicate with his family, who are anxious about his treatment while in custody.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), however, opposed the request, citing the ongoing investigation and expressing concerns that Rana might divulge sensitive information.

Special Judge Chander Jit Singh is expected to issue an order on the matter tomorrow.

On Monday, the Delhi Patiala House Court issued a notice to the NIA in response to Rana's application for telephonic communication with his family.

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian accused of terrorism, is a former military doctor with an alleged history of involvement in terror-related activities. He was recently extradited from the United States to India.

During a recent remand hearing, the court acknowledged evidence pointing to a large-scale terror conspiracy spanning multiple cities, with potential targets beyond India's borders. Emphasising the gravity of the charges, the court underscored their direct implications for national security and highlighted the necessity of confronting Rana with witnesses, forensic evidence, and seized documents, particularly those linked to reconnaissance operations.

Given the seriousness of the case, the court authorised an 18-day police custody remand while mandating strict adherence to legal protocols, including medical evaluations every 48 hours. Taking into account Rana's reported health concerns and sovereign assurances provided during extradition proceedings, the court ordered that he receive appropriate medical care in accordance with established guidelines.

Rana faces multiple charges under the IPC and UAPA, including conspiracy, terrorism, forgery, and waging war. The court noted that under extradition laws, he can only be prosecuted for offences explicitly sanctioned in the extradition agreement.

Furthermore, since Sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA apply, extended police custody beyond standard CrPC limitations may be permitted due to the terrorism-related nature of the case.

