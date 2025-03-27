LIVE India News updates on March 27: 'Stop being a stooge': Kunal Kamra slams T-Series; claims music label's copyright strike on his stand-up video

'Stop being a stooge': Kunal Kamra slams T-Series; claims music label's copyright strike on his stand-up video
Kunal Kamra has accused music company T-Series of issuing a copyright strike on his latest stand-up video, 'Naya Bharat', on YouTube.Read Full Story
Mumbai Police issues second summons to Kunal Kamra over Eknath Shinde 'gaddar' joke
Mumbai Police have issued a second summons to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, asking him to appear for clarification over his joke referring to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a "gaddar" (traitor) in his latest stand-up video.Read Full Story
Kerala: Man hacked to death inside house in Karunagapally; police suspect past rivalry
A young man was brutally hacked to death at his home in Karunagappally, Kerala, in a suspected revenge killing. The victim, Santhosh, was attacked by a group of assailants who entered his house during the early hours of Wednesday.
Read Full News HERE
Jharkhand: BJP leader Anil Tiger shot dead in Ranchi, cops nab accused after gunfight
BJP leader Anil Tiger was murdered in Ranchi on Wednesday. The accused was arrested after a police encounter, sustaining a gunshot wound in the thigh. The police launched a chase after identifying him, leading to an exchange of fire.
Read Full News HERE
UP: Aligarh juice vendor shocked by Rs 7.79 crore tax notice, suspects PAN misuse
A juice seller in Aligarh was left in shock after receiving an Income Tax notice demanding Rs 7.79 crore in unpaid dues. The notice, issued due to transactions linked to his PAN card, has sparked concerns of identity misuse.
Read Full News HERE
Kerala: 24-year-old woman from Kottayam sentenced to 10 years for drug trafficking
Kochi drug trade key intermediary ‘Thumbippennu’ aka Susymol sentenced to 10 years in prison by Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court for her role in MDMA trafficking. The case involved the seizure of 334 grams of MDMA near Kaloor Stadium.
Read Full News HERE
Karnataka: 24-year-old MBA intern found dead in Belagavi PG, probe underway
A 24-year-old MBA intern was found dead in her PG accommodation in Belagavi’s Nehru Nagar. Police suspect suicide by hanging, and forensic analysis is underway.
Read Full News HERE