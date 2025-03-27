user
user icon
LIVE NOW

Mar 27, 2025, 9:07 AM IST

LIVE India News updates on March 27: 'Stop being a stooge': Kunal Kamra slams T-Series; claims music label's copyright strike on his stand-up video

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto march 27 2025

Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.

9:07 AM IST

'Stop being a stooge': Kunal Kamra slams T-Series; claims music label's copyright strike on his stand-up video

Kunal Kamra has accused music company T-Series of issuing a copyright strike on his latest stand-up video, 'Naya Bharat', on YouTube.

Read Full Story
8:56 AM IST

Mumbai Police issues second summons to Kunal Kamra over Eknath Shinde 'gaddar' joke

Mumbai Police have issued a second summons to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, asking him to appear for clarification over his joke referring to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a "gaddar" (traitor) in his latest stand-up video.

Read Full Story
8:48 AM IST

Kerala: Man hacked to death inside house in Karunagapally; police suspect past rivalry

A young man was brutally hacked to death at his home in Karunagappally, Kerala, in a suspected revenge killing. The victim, Santhosh, was attacked by a group of assailants who entered his house during the early hours of Wednesday.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:46 AM IST

Jharkhand: BJP leader Anil Tiger shot dead in Ranchi, cops nab accused after gunfight

BJP leader Anil Tiger was murdered in Ranchi on Wednesday. The accused was arrested after a police encounter, sustaining a gunshot wound in the thigh. The police launched a chase after identifying him, leading to an exchange of fire.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:45 AM IST

UP: Aligarh juice vendor shocked by Rs 7.79 crore tax notice, suspects PAN misuse

A juice seller in Aligarh was left in shock after receiving an Income Tax notice demanding Rs 7.79 crore in unpaid dues. The notice, issued due to transactions linked to his PAN card, has sparked concerns of identity misuse.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:44 AM IST

Kerala: 24-year-old woman from Kottayam sentenced to 10 years for drug trafficking

Kochi drug trade key intermediary ‘Thumbippennu’ aka Susymol sentenced to 10 years in prison by Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court for her role in MDMA trafficking. The case involved the seizure of 334 grams of MDMA near Kaloor Stadium. 

Read Full News HERE
 

8:42 AM IST

Karnataka: 24-year-old MBA intern found dead in Belagavi PG, probe underway

A 24-year-old MBA intern was found dead in her PG accommodation in Belagavi’s Nehru Nagar. Police suspect suicide by hanging, and forensic analysis is underway.

Read Full News HERE

 

9:07 AM IST:

Kunal Kamra has accused music company T-Series of issuing a copyright strike on his latest stand-up video, 'Naya Bharat', on YouTube.

Read Full Story

8:55 AM IST:

Mumbai Police have issued a second summons to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, asking him to appear for clarification over his joke referring to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a "gaddar" (traitor) in his latest stand-up video.

Read Full Story

8:48 AM IST:

A young man was brutally hacked to death at his home in Karunagappally, Kerala, in a suspected revenge killing. The victim, Santhosh, was attacked by a group of assailants who entered his house during the early hours of Wednesday.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:46 AM IST:

BJP leader Anil Tiger was murdered in Ranchi on Wednesday. The accused was arrested after a police encounter, sustaining a gunshot wound in the thigh. The police launched a chase after identifying him, leading to an exchange of fire.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:45 AM IST:

A juice seller in Aligarh was left in shock after receiving an Income Tax notice demanding Rs 7.79 crore in unpaid dues. The notice, issued due to transactions linked to his PAN card, has sparked concerns of identity misuse.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:43 AM IST:

Kochi drug trade key intermediary ‘Thumbippennu’ aka Susymol sentenced to 10 years in prison by Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court for her role in MDMA trafficking. The case involved the seizure of 334 grams of MDMA near Kaloor Stadium. 

Read Full News HERE
 

8:42 AM IST:

A 24-year-old MBA intern was found dead in her PG accommodation in Belagavi’s Nehru Nagar. Police suspect suicide by hanging, and forensic analysis is underway.

Read Full News HERE

 

Top Stories
Kolkata Weather LATEST update: City to witness 40 degree temperature this weekend? Check here ATG

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: City to witness 40 degree temperature this weekend? Check here

PHOTOS Nayanthara's new home studio spreads over 7000sqft; See luxurious Bungalow ATG

(PHOTOS) Nayanthara's new home studio spreads over 7000sqft; See luxurious Bungalow

Gold price RISES after 3 days of falling: Check 24k gold rate ATG

Gold price RISES after 3 days of falling: Check 24k gold rate

Vedanta to Wipro: 7 stocks to watch on March 27 ATG

Vedanta to Wipro: 7 stocks to watch on March 27

'Stop being a stooge': Kunal Kamra slams T-Series; claims music label's copyright strike on his stand-up video shk

'Stop being a stooge': Kunal Kamra slams T-Series; claims music label's copyright strike on his stand-up video

Top Videos
What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Popular Categories

    Select Language

    © Copyright 2025 Asianxt Digital Technologies Private Limited (Formerly known as Asianet News Media & Entertainment Private Limited) | All Rights Reserved