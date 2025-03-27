user
Revanth Reddy slams BRS, recalls jail time under KTR's rule: 'Could've taken revenge, but didn't'

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy accused BRS of political vendetta, recalling his 16-day jail term under KTR’s rule. He claimed he refrained from revenge, emphasizing governance over vindictive politics in the Assembly.

Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 27, 2025, 8:04 PM IST

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday targeted BRS working president KT Rama Rao and accused the BRS government of political vendetta, citing his own imprisonment under the party's rule in 2020.

Speaking in the Assembly today, CM Revanth Reddy recalled his 16-day detention in Cherlapally jail over flying a drone, claiming that he was treated like a criminal, with his movements restricted and even prevented from attending his daughter's wedding functions.

"The opposition would not have been able to speak freely if I had indulged in vindictive politics. Instead, they would have been behind bars, just as I was imprisoned under the BRS rule. Despite being held in a detention cell for 16 days without allowing a single person to meet me, I maintained controlled anger. We did not take any vengeful actions. I was kept awake at night with the lights switched on in the jail, and despite being an MP, I was treated like a notorious criminal," the Telangana CM said.

He claimed further that the then BRS government even prevented him from going out of Cherlapally jail to distribute his daughter's wedding invitations.
"Isn't this a political vendetta? However, I did not seek revenge. If I had, your entire family would have been in Cherlapally jail. But I chose not to and showed wisdom. The mandate given to me by the people was not for indulging in vindictive politics. I maintained restraint and took no action, even when I faced recorded abuse within my own party office. The people of Telangana are watching closely to see who is truly involved in vendetta politics," CM Reddy said in the Telangana Assembly.

Meanwhile, in a heated exchange in the Telangana Assembly on Wednesday, KTR urged Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to take note of repeated interruptions by Congress Ministers, emphasising the importance of patience and restraint from the Treasury bench.

Addressing the Speaker, KTR stressed that the essence of democracy lies in the open exchange of ideas, where both the government and opposition have a platform to present their views.

He also pointed out that opposition members often highlight unfulfilled promises by the government, warning that if provoked, they could raise serious allegations regarding corruption and internal dissension within the ruling party.

