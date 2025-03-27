user
user icon

Telangana man ordered to clean police station for 2 days, pay fine for abusing woman

A man in Telangana has been ordered to clean the police station for two days and pay a fine after he was found guilty of abusing a woman.

Telangana man ordered to clean police station for 2 days, pay fine for abusing woman shk
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 27, 2025, 2:54 PM IST

A man has been ordered by the LB Nagar Metropolitan Magistrate Court to clean the police station for two days and pay a fine after he was found guilty of abusing a woman and causing a disturbance in Gurramguda, under Meerpet Police Station limits in Rangareddy district.

The incident took place when Sandhya, a resident of Gurramguda, filed a complaint at the Meerpet Police Station. She accused Ramesh, a 36-year-old man from the same area, of using abusive language during a quarrel and disturbing her.

After investigating the matter, the police presented Ramesh in court. The magistrate ordered him to participate in the Swachh Bharat mission by cleaning the police station for two days as part of his punishment. In addition, the court also imposed a fine on him.

The case is being handled by Nagaraju, the Inspector of Meerpet Police Station. 

Also read: UP woman threatens alcoholic husband with same fate as Meerut murder: 'Will chop you in pieces, seal in drum'

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: Actor Ranya Rao bail rejected by Bengaluru court in gold smuggling case

Actor Ranya Rao denied bail again by Bengaluru court in gold smuggling case

UP woman threatens alcoholic husband with same fate as Meerut murder: 'Will chop you in pieces, seal in drum' shk

UP woman threatens alcoholic husband with same fate as Meerut murder: 'Will chop you in pieces, seal in drum'

CBSE cracks down on 'dummy schools': Class 12 students risk disqualification from board exams ddr

CBSE crackdown on 'dummy schools': Class 12 students risk disqualification from board exams

'Historic venues, affordable luxury': Why more couples are choosing India for destination wedding in 2025 shk

'Historic venues, affordable luxury': Why more couples are choosing India for destination wedding in 2025

'Hurts Muslims': Tamil Nadu Assembly passes resolution against Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 moved by CM Stalin shk

'Hurts Muslims': Tamil Nadu Assembly passes resolution against Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 moved by CM Stalin

Recent Stories

Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina lead AZORTE's Gen Z-focused 'Your Safe Space' fashion campaign NTI

Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina lead AZORTE's Gen Z-focused 'Your Safe Space' fashion campaign

Avengers: Doomsday: Marvel reveals star-studded cast for upcoming blockbuster; Check details NTI

Avengers: Doomsday: Marvel reveals star-studded cast for upcoming blockbuster; Check details

Liverpool 250 million-pound dilemma: What happens if Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Van Dijk leave? snt

Liverpool's 250 million-pound dilemma: What happens if Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Van Dijk leave?

BREAKING: Actor Ranya Rao bail rejected by Bengaluru court in gold smuggling case

Actor Ranya Rao denied bail again by Bengaluru court in gold smuggling case

Kerala: Why Nalukettu homes are the perfect model for green living anr

Kerala: Why Nalukettu homes are the perfect model for green living

Recent Videos

IPL 2025 Opening Week: Young Stars Shine with Stunning Performances

IPL 2025 Opening Week: Young Stars Shine with Stunning Performances

Video Icon
Ram Charan’s Peddi Poster OUT on His Birthday – Fiery First Look!

Ram Charan’s Peddi Poster OUT on His Birthday – Fiery First Look!

Video Icon
Intense Clashes Erupt Outside Israeli Parliament Over Hostages and Political Dispute

Intense Clashes Erupt Outside Israeli Parliament Over Hostages and Political Dispute

Video Icon
World Pulse | First Signal Scandal, Now Private Contact Details of Trump Officials Exposed

World Pulse | First Signal Scandal, Now Private Contact Details of Trump Officials Exposed

Video Icon
Mohanlal SURPRISES Fans: Watches Empuraan with Son and Prithviraj in Kochi

Mohanlal SURPRISES Fans: Watches Empuraan with Son and Prithviraj in Kochi

Video Icon