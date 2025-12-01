Rajya Sabha debates the VB-G RAM G Bill to replace MGNREGA, facing stiff opposition. Congress members slammed the bill, vowing to restore the original MGNREGA when in power, and announced nationwide protests against the move.

Rajya Sabha on Thursday took up the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB--G RAM G) Bill for consideration and passing. Opposition members opposed the bill that seeks to replace MGNREGA and pressed that it should be sent to a Select Committee. The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The discussion in the Rajya Sabha will go beyond midnight.

Congress Vows to Restore MGNREGA

Participating in the debate, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari said Congress will restore the MGNREGA legislation when it comes to power. "The day we return to power, Gandhi's name will be there, and MNREGA will be restored in its original form. That is our promise. We will bring back Gandhi's name. We will put an end to your Godse-like tendencies," he said, targeting the BJP.

Key Provisions of the New Bill

The Bill guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household, up from the existing 100 days, for adult members willing to undertake unskilled manual work.

Fund-Sharing and State Powers

As per Section 22 of the Bill, the fund-sharing pattern between the Central Government and the State Governments will be 60:40, while for the North Eastern States, Himalayan States, and Union Territories (Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir), it will be 90:10.

Section 6 of the Bill allows the state governments to notify in advance, a period aggregating to sixty days in a financial year, covering the peak agricultural seasons of sowing and harvesting, when no work will be commenced or executed under the Bill.

Ideological Opposition to Name Change

Participating in the bill, Congress MP Digvijaya Singh said he doesn't understand the justification for changing the name of the MGNEGA. "I did not understand the justification given for changing the name of the Mahatma Gandhi NREGA, but if you try to understand it, the ideology behind it becomes clear. This ideology is completely contrary to Mahatma Gandhi's idea of Gram Swaraj," he said.

Nationwide Protests Planned

Opposing the Bill, Congress announced a series of nationwide protests on December 17, accusing the BJP and RSS of attempting to "dismantle rights-based welfare" and replace it with charity controlled from the Centre.