Putin, UAE President discuss strategic ties, back trade and economic cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed discussed strengthening strategic ties, trade, and economic projects. They also affirmed the UAE-Russia agreement to eliminate double taxation starting January 2026.

ANI |Published: Mar 27, 2025, 8:11 PM IST

The Presidents of the Russian Federation and the United Arab Emirates (the UAE), Vladimir Putin and Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, held telephonic talks on Thuerday, stated the official website of the Russian President, TV BRICS reported.

"Vladimir Putin and Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan gave a positive assessment of the achieved level of Russian-Emirati relations of strategic partnership," stated in the message, as per TV BRICS.

Both leaders spoke in favour of further implementation of mutually beneficial trade, economic and humanitarian projects.
Earlier, at the first session of the ministerial Russian-Emirati financial dialogue, the UAE and Russia abandoned double taxation. The agreement will come into force on January 1, 2026, as per TV BRICS.

