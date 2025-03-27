Putin, UAE President discuss strategic ties, back trade and economic cooperation

Read Full Article

The Presidents of the Russian Federation and the United Arab Emirates (the UAE), Vladimir Putin and Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, held telephonic talks on Thuerday, stated the official website of the Russian President, TV BRICS reported.

"Vladimir Putin and Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan gave a positive assessment of the achieved level of Russian-Emirati relations of strategic partnership," stated in the message, as per TV BRICS.

Both leaders spoke in favour of further implementation of mutually beneficial trade, economic and humanitarian projects.

Earlier, at the first session of the ministerial Russian-Emirati financial dialogue, the UAE and Russia abandoned double taxation. The agreement will come into force on January 1, 2026, as per TV BRICS.

