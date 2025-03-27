Calcutta HC bars political events at Jadavpur University, questions security lapses, orders action

Read Full Article

The Calcutta High Court's Division Bench has barred political seminars and meetings at Jadavpur University, citing ongoing unrest. Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam ordered university authorities to submit an affidavit outlining measures to restore normalcy.

The decision follows violence during the WEPCOOPERS conference, where Education Minister Bratya Basu was attacked, and multiple students were injured. A public interest litigation (PIL) highlighted deteriorating law and order on campus. During the hearing, the state’s counsel described a "reign of terror" at Jadavpur University, citing past molestation cases and numerous FIRs.

The Chief Justice criticized the university’s reliance on private security guards and questioned its reluctance to seek police intervention. The court directed the deployment of a special force, emphasizing the need to remove unauthorized individuals from campus. The case will be reviewed in three weeks.

Earlier, All India Trinamool Congress had condemned the attack on Bratya Basu. They shared a video on X condemning the attack:

