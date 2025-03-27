user
user icon

Calcutta HC bars political events at Jadavpur University, questions security lapses, orders action

The Calcutta High Court banned political gatherings at Jadavpur University amid security concerns. The court criticized weak law enforcement, ordered special force deployment, and demanded an affidavit on corrective measures. The case will be reviewed in three weeks.

Calcutta HC bars political events at Jadavpur University, questions security lapses, orders action ddr
Divya Danu
Divya Danu
Published: Mar 27, 2025, 8:29 PM IST

The Calcutta High Court's Division Bench has barred political seminars and meetings at Jadavpur University, citing ongoing unrest. Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam ordered university authorities to submit an affidavit outlining measures to restore normalcy.

The decision follows violence during the WEPCOOPERS conference, where Education Minister Bratya Basu was attacked, and multiple students were injured. A public interest litigation (PIL) highlighted deteriorating law and order on campus. During the hearing, the state’s counsel described a "reign of terror" at Jadavpur University, citing past molestation cases and numerous FIRs.

The Chief Justice criticized the university’s reliance on private security guards and questioned its reluctance to seek police intervention. The court directed the deployment of a special force, emphasizing the need to remove unauthorized individuals from campus. The case will be reviewed in three weeks.

Earlier, All India Trinamool Congress had condemned the attack on Bratya Basu. They shared a video on X condemning the attack:

asd
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announces protest against Centre on March 29 on MNREGA payments ddr

CM MK Stalin announces March 29 protest against Centre over MNREGA wage delays, slams BJP government

Nandini milk price up by Rs 9 in 20 months; CM Siddaramaiah justifies latest Rs 4 hike ddr

Nandini milk price up by Rs 9 in 20 months; CM Siddaramaiah justifies latest Rs 4 hike

Indore Police arrest 3, including woman, in connection with a woman's murder ddr

MP SHOCKER! Indore woman shot dead over song dispute; three held, online betting racket busted

"Despite being kept in jail for 16 days, didn't seek revenge": Telangana CM recalls his detention during BRS rule in Assembly ddr

Revanth Reddy slams BRS, recalls jail time under KTR's rule: 'Could've taken revenge, but didn't'

"This country is not a 'Dharamshala', those posing threat to national security will not be allowed to enter": Amit Shah in Lok Sabha ddr

India not a 'Dharamshala,' strict action against illegal entrants: Amit Shah on Immigration Bill (WATCH)

Recent Stories

When Mbappe met Mbappe! Real Madrid star's priceless reaction to wax statue goes viral (WATCH) snt

When Mbappe met Mbappe! Real Madrid star's priceless reaction to wax statue goes viral (WATCH)

What if Ram Charan had accepted Mani Ratnam's 'O Kadhal Kanmani' in 2014? Would it have changed his career? snt

What if Ram Charan had accepted Mani Ratnam's 'O Kadhal Kanmani' in 2014? Would it have changed his career?

Nio Stock Slides After EV Maker Prices New Share Offering At Discount: Retail Stays Bearish

Nio Stock Slides After EV Maker Prices New Share Offering At Discount: Retail Stays Bearish

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announces protest against Centre on March 29 on MNREGA payments ddr

CM MK Stalin announces March 29 protest against Centre over MNREGA wage delays, slams BJP government

Nandini milk price up by Rs 9 in 20 months; CM Siddaramaiah justifies latest Rs 4 hike ddr

Nandini milk price up by Rs 9 in 20 months; CM Siddaramaiah justifies latest Rs 4 hike

Recent Videos

Kunal Kamra's Top 10 Controversies: From 'Heckling' Arnab Goswami to 'Gaddar' Jibe at Eknath Shinde

Kunal Kamra's Top 10 Controversies: From 'Heckling' Arnab Goswami to 'Gaddar' Jibe at Eknath Shinde

Video Icon
Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Video Icon
Aamir Khan’s Rare Audition Footage for Laapataa Ladies’ Sub-Inspector Role Released – Watch NOW

Aamir Khan’s Rare Audition Footage for Laapataa Ladies’ Sub-Inspector Role Released – Watch NOW

Video Icon
Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Video Icon
Ram Charan Birthday Special: Top 10 Telugu & Hindi Hit Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Ram Charan Birthday Special: Top 10 Telugu & Hindi Hit Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Video Icon