12-year-old US boy dies after trainer forces him to take ice baths, do push-ups as 'corporal punishment'

In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old boy in the US died after being forced into a grueling workout and multiple ice baths. The boy, identified as Jadako Taylor, was allegedly subjected to relentless push-ups and continuous exercise under the command of his 23-year-old trainer, Anthony McCants.

According to The New York Post, McCants allegedly compelled Jadako to undergo intense physical drills without rest. As a form of "corporal punishment," the boy was also forced into prolonged ice baths - a brutal endurance test that ultimately led to his death. After suffering a cardiac arrest, Jadako was rushed to Akron Children’s Hospital, where he was declared dead 90 minutes later.

Trainer charged, released on bail

Authorities have charged McCants in connection with the boy’s death, citing negligence and reckless endangerment. He was arrested but later released on a $500,000 bond as investigations continue.

Police reports reveal that McCants was solely responsible for Jadako’s well-being at the time of the incident. He allegedly watched as the child endured two ice baths at 5 am, each lasting up to 45 minutes. The complaint further states that McCants later forced Jadako into another round of intense exercise followed by a third ice bath, extending the torment by another 30 minutes.

Following the brutal ordeal, Jadako began vomiting profusely, prompting emergency medical intervention. However, his condition rapidly deteriorated. By the time he was admitted to the hospital, his body temperature had plummeted to a deadly 74°F (23°C) - 20 degrees below the normal body temperature for a child.

According to the Mayo Clinic, such extreme temperature drops can trigger hypothermia, a life-threatening condition that occurs when the body's core temperature falls below 95°F (35°C). While the exact cause of death is still pending a final autopsy report, medical experts suggest that the severe cold exposure played a crucial role.

