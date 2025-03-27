Actor Ranya Rao denied bail again by Bengaluru court in gold smuggling case

Read Full Article

Kannada actor Ranya Rao has suffered another legal blow as the 64th City Civil and Sessions Court in Bengaluru rejected her bail plea in the ongoing gold smuggling case. This marks her third unsuccessful attempt at securing bail, following previous rejections by the Special Court for Economic Offences on March 14 and the Magistrate Court earlier. The actor is likely to approach High Court with her bail plea.

Ranya was arrested for her alleged involvement in a gold smuggling operation, with authorities citing strong evidence linking her to the racket. The prosecution opposed her bail, emphasizing the gravity of the charges and the ongoing investigation. With the latest court ruling, the actor will remain in judicial custody as the probe into the smuggling network continues.

Also read: Ranya Rao confessed to using hawala for gold purchase, DRI tells court; bail order on hold

The ​Kannada actor, known for her roles in films like Maanikya and Pataki, has been embroiled in a high-profile gold smuggling case. On March 3, 2025, she was apprehended at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport attempting to smuggle 14.2 kg of gold, valued at approximately ₹12.56 crore, concealed on her person. ​

Subsequent searches of her residence led to the seizure of gold jewelry worth ₹2.06 crore and ₹2.67 crore in cash. Investigations revealed that Ranya had made multiple short-duration trips to Dubai, raising suspicions of a broader smuggling operation. She allegedly confessed to using hawala channels to fund the gold purchases. ​

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has also arrested Sahil Jain, a gold dealer from Ballari, for allegedly assisting Ranya in disposing of the smuggled gold and sharing the proceeds. Ranya's stepfather, senior IPS officer K. Ramachandra Rao, has been sent on compulsory leave amid the ongoing investigation. ​

Also read: Actor Ranya Rao's father DGP Ramachandra Rao questioned in gold smuggling case

DRI in last hearing informed the 64th CCH Sessions Court that Kannada actor Ranya Rao, arrested in a gold smuggling case, confessed to using hawala channels for purchasing gold.

As the case unfolds, authorities are delving deeper into the smuggling network, with Ranya remaining in judicial custody following the rejection of her bail application.​

Latest Videos