Fresh J&K encounter: Two terrorists killed, five police personnel injured

A high-stakes encounter between security forces and terrorists unfolded in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, leading to the killing of two terrorists and injuries to five police personnel. The anti-terror operation, now in its fourth day, continues as forces intensify search efforts near the international border.

The latest gunfight erupted on Thursday morning near Jakhole village in the Ghati Juthana area of Rajbagh, around 30 km from the site of an earlier encounter in Hiranagar. Security personnel, acting on intelligence inputs, engaged the terrorists, resulting in a fierce exchange of fire.

Intense operation in Hiranagar sector

The operation first began on Sunday evening (March 23) in the Hiranagar sector, when security forces intercepted a group of heavily armed infiltrators in the dense forests near Sanyal village. With credible reports suggesting the presence of three to five terrorists, a search-and-engage mission was launched, leading to intense gunfire that has since extended over multiple days due to the difficult terrain.

To ensure civilian safety, security forces have cordoned off the area, restricting movement and advising locals to stay indoors. The operation involves the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army, and the CRPF, reflecting a coordinated effort to neutralize the threat.

Eyewitnesses recall terrifying moments

As the encounter unfolded, locals shared chilling experiences. A 48-year-old woman recounted how she narrowly escaped harm when armed militants stormed a nearby nursery and held her husband at gunpoint.

“We were just a few steps away when they suddenly appeared. My husband was trapped inside while I ran for safety,” she said, recalling the harrowing moments before security forces engaged the terrorists.

With search operations still ongoing, authorities remain vigilant against further infiltration attempts. The prolonged engagement underscores the persistent security challenges in the region, with forces committed to neutralizing any remaining threats near the border.

