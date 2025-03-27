'Dhoom' twist at King Charles's Commonwealth Day event: Fans joke Hrithik disguised as Queen Camilla | WATCH

Read Full Article

The British royal family’s Commonwealth Day ceremony at Westminster Abbey took an unexpected Bollywood turn when King Charles and Queen Camilla were welcomed with the beats of “Dhoom Machale.” Performed by the Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band, this lively Bollywood anthem created a unique cultural crossover moment that has since left social media buzzing.

At first, the event went largely unnoticed, but once the band shared a video of their performance on Instagram, the internet exploded with reactions. Fans were left stunned, with some even questioning whether the footage was real—until the BBC confirmed the authenticity of the performance.

Bollywood meets British royalty

What made this moment even more intriguing for Indian fans was an unintentional but hilarious connection to Hrithik Roshan’s character in Dhoom 2. In the film, Roshan famously disguised himself as Queen Elizabeth II for a heist—a fact that did not go unnoticed when fans saw Queen Camilla’s outfit. As luck would have it, Roshan had worn a similar pink ensemble in Dhoom 2, fueling the internet’s imagination.

Social media can’t keep calm: Is that Hrithik Roshan?

The unexpected Bollywood moment at the Commonwealth Day event quickly sparked a wave of online reactions, with many Indian fans drawing humorous parallels between Queen Camilla’s outfit and Hrithik Roshan’s disguise as Queen Elizabeth II in Dhoom 2.

The uncanny resemblance between Camilla’s outfit and Hrithik’s disguise in Dhoom 2 only made the comparisons funnier. Fans couldn’t resist drawing parallels, with some joking that this was part of a secret movie promotion for Dhoom 4.

Some users joked that Hrithik had infiltrated the event in disguise, referencing his character’s heist tactics from the film. One comment read, "That's clearly Hrithik Roshan disguised as Camilla," while another quipped, "Why did I start searching for Hrithik in the video? 😭"

The comparisons didn’t stop there. Fans even linked the moment to the long-standing debate over the Kohinoor diamond, with one user playfully suggesting, "Relax boys, it's Hrithik gone to take the Kohinoor back." Another echoed the sentiment with a cheeky edit: "Queen Camilla ❌ Hrithik Roshan ✅😂."

This playful banter reflects how pop culture references seamlessly blend with real-world events, creating a moment of cross-cultural internet humor that resonated deeply with Bollywood fans.

The Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band, known for blending Scottish bagpipes with Hindu musical traditions, has a long history of performing at high-profile events, including royal engagements. With branches in the UK, India, the USA, and Kenya, their performance at the Commonwealth Day service was another testament to their unique musical appeal and global reach.

While the moment was undoubtedly prestigious for the band, it’s safe to say Bollywood fans may remember this performance more for its unexpected Dhoom connection than its royal significance.

