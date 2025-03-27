At least 6 dead, 9 injured as tourist submarine with over 40 people onboard sinks in Red Sea off Egypt coast

Read Full Article

At least six people died, and nine others were injured after a tourist submarine sank off the coast of the Egyptian Red Sea city of Hurghada early on Thursday, BBC reported. Twenty-nine others were rescued. The injured, including four in critical condition, were transferred to nearby hospitals.

It is believed that more than 40 tourist passengers were on board the submarine.

Authorities sent multiple ambulances to the shore near the site, and emergency services are present on the scene in Hurghada, a popular seaside destination. The submarine had been operating tourist trips for several years, according to local media.

The cause of the accident is still unknown.

Not isolated incident

This is not the first incident involving tourist boats in Hurghada. In November, a tourist boat called the Sea Story sank, leaving 11 dead or missing - including a British couple - and 35 survivors.

At the time, Egyptian authorities attributed the disaster to a huge wave of up to 4m (13ft) - but survivors said there were safety issues.

UK investigators said last month there had been 16 incidents involving "liveaboard" vessels in the area in the last five years, with a number resulting in deaths.

