Nandini milk price up by Rs 9 in 20 months; CM Siddaramaiah justifies latest Rs 4 hike

Bengaluru: The Congress-led Karnataka government has once again increased the price of Nandini milk, this time by Rs 4 per liter, bringing the total hike to Rs 9 in just 20 months. The move has sparked widespread criticism, as consumers grapple with rising costs.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended the hike, claiming it benefits dairy farmers. “From April 1, the price of Nandini milk will rise by Rs 4, not for profit but for the welfare of farmers. Even after this hike, Karnataka will have the lowest milk price in the country at Rs 46 per liter,” he tweeted, shifting the financial burden onto consumers.

However, opposition voices and the public remain unconvinced. Cooperative Minister KN Rajanna’s response to concerns about subsidies added fuel to the fire. When asked why the government couldn’t provide direct financial support to farmers, he retorted, “Does the government have a note-printing machine to give subsidies?”

The decision contradicts Siddaramaiah’s earlier assurances. Just days ago, in a meeting with Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) officials, he had insisted that milk prices wouldn’t be increased. Instead, he urged milk unions to cut costs, reduce unnecessary administrative expenses, and avoid excessive hiring on contract. He also instructed that administrative costs must be brought down to 2.5% within three months.

Despite these remarks, the government proceeded with the third price hike in less than two years, making it the steepest increase by any milk federation in India. Critics argue that instead of addressing inefficiencies within the milk unions, the state is passing the financial burden onto the people, using farmers’ welfare as a shield.

The Congress government, which came to power promising relief to the common people, now stands accused of making ‘price hikes’ its core policy. With public discontent mounting, questions remain on whether this is just the beginning of more such increases.

