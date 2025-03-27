Defence Ministry inks 3 contracts for NAMIS tracked version, light vehicles worth Rs 2,500 crore

Read Full Article

New Delhi: The Defence Ministry on Thursday inked three contracts with Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited for the procurement of Nag Missile System (NAMIS) Tracked version of anti-tank weapon platform and for around 5,000 Light Vehicles for the Armed Forces with Force Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra, at a total cost of around Rs 2,500 crore.

These contracts were signed under Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured) category, in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

NAMIS (Tr) weapon system

The total cost of contract for the procurement of NAMIS(Tr) weapon system, developed by Defence Research & Development Laboratory of DRDO, is Rs 1,801.34 crore.

“It marks a significant milestone in the modernisation of the anti-tank capability of Mechanised Infantry, enhancing Indian Army’s operational readiness across a varied spectrum of operations.”

NAMIS (Tr) is one of the most sophisticated anti-tank weapon systems against enemy armour with fire-and-forget anti-tank missile and sighting system for enhanced firepower and lethality.

The weapon system is set to transform the conduct of mechanised operation and offer operational advantage against the adversary.

Light Vehicles

These modern vehicles are designed as per contemporary vehicle technology with enhanced engine power to cater to a payload of 800 kgs.

It will provide mobility to the Armed Forces in all types of terrain and operational conditions. Both procurements will enhance indigenisation and national defence equipment manufacturing capabilities.

“The projects have immense potential of direct and indirect employment generation by encouraging the MSME sector through components’ manufacturing.”

