Boxer Saweety, seen attacking husband in video, claims he's interested in men, cries abuse in new video| WATCH

Indian boxer Saweety Boora has alleged that her husband, Deepak Hooda, is interested in men. She made explosive claims against her husband in a video on social media. In the video that has gone viral, 32-year-old Saweety is seen crying inconsolably, and saying she has evidence to expose her husband's misdeeds.

Saweety and Hooda tied the knot in July 2022. Recently, a video of Saweety beating Deepak Hooda had surfaced on social media. Saweety, the gold medalist of the 2023 World Championships held in New Delhi, stated that she had no option but to share her painful truth on social media due to her husband's behavior.

In the video, Saweety said, "Deepak Hooda said dirty things about my character. He used filthy language. He threatened to kill me. He physically assaulted me. I am only asking for a divorce from him. I have not asked him for money. I have not asked for property. I am not even asking for the money he spent. I told him to give me a divorce, I don't want anything from you."

She said, "Evidence is being twisted and shown. It is being shown that I assaulted him. I made a mistake, I consider myself guilty for being compassionate towards him. I asked for a divorce for the atrocities he committed against me, that was my only mistake. He will be punished for his actions."

He is interested in men, have seen videos: Saweety Boora

Saweety said, "He is defaming me. He is putting so much pressure on me that I commit suicide. If I take any such step, the reason for my death will only and only be Deepak Hooda and SP Hisar. I am so disturbed. My only mistake is that I raised my voice against what is happening to me. If I die, that person should be sentenced to death. SP Hisar should also be sentenced to death. I didn't want to speak so badly today. He is interested in boys. I have seen his videos. The ground slipped from under my feet. I will prove everything in court."

Saweety assaulted husband in explosive video

A video surfaced on March 25 where Saweety was seen assaulting her husband inside a police station in Hisar, Haryana. Saweety had filed for divorce from Hooda. She had accused Kabaddi player Hooda of dowry harassment and assault.

In the viral video, Saweety was seen pouncing on Hooda and grabbing his neck. Family members had to intervene and separate them when a heated argument broke out between the two inside the police station. Saweety said that she had told the Hisar SP on March 11 that she no longer wanted to live with Hooda.

The boxer also said that she only wants a divorce, along with her personal belongings, and nothing else.

