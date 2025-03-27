user
India not a 'Dharamshala,' strict action against illegal entrants: Amit Shah on Immigration Bill (WATCH)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, will enhance national security, streamline immigration laws, and prevent illegal entry. He emphasized strict action against those posing threats while welcoming contributors to India’s development.

"This country is not a 'Dharamshala', those posing threat to national security will not be allowed to enter": Amit Shah in Lok Sabha ddr
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Mar 27, 2025, 7:54 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated on Thursday that the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, will strengthen the country's internal security and seeks to eliminate the multiplicity and overlapping of laws.

Replying to the debate on the bill in Lok Sabha, Amit Shah said India is not a 'Dharamshala' and those who pose a threat to the national security will not be allowed to enter the country.

"Those who pose a threat to the national security will not be allowed to enter the nation. The nation is not a 'Dharamshala'(rest house)...If someone comes to the nation to give its contribute to the development of the nation, they are always welcome," he said.

The bill was later passed by the House.

He said whether it is Rohingyas or Bangladeshis, if they come to India to create unrest, strict action will be taken against them.
"In the last ten years, India has become the fifth-largest economy. India has emerged as a bright spot among the world's largest economies. India has become a hub of manufacturing and it is natural for people from all over the world to come to India... The number of people taking refuge in India for personal gain and making the country unsafe has also increased... Be it Rohingyas or Bangladeshis, if they come to India to create unrest, strict action will be taken against them," he said.

"Immigration is not a separate issue. Many issues of the country are linked to it... From the point of view of national security, it is very important to know who enters the nation's border... We will also keep a close watch on those who will endanger the security of the country," he added.
Amit Shah referred to Citizenship Amendment Act and said people from six oppressed communities from neighbouring countries are taking refuge in the country through the law.

"India is a geo-cultural nation, not a geo-political nation... Persians came to India and are safe in the country today. The world's smallest minority community is safe only in India. Jews fled from Israel and stayed in India," he said.

"Immigration is not an isolated issue. For the security of India, we must know who is entering our country, for how long, and for what reasons. These concepts are not new; such rights have been mentioned in various laws, and we have now integrated them. With the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, we will establish a detailed and structured system to track every foreigner entering the country. This will help us develop the nation and monitor those coming for business. It will also allow us to keep a sharp eye on individuals who may pose a threat to our security," he added.

