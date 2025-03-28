LIVE India News updates on March 28: 'We are on brink of 'one person, one family': SC expresses concern over eroding family values in India

'We are on brink of 'one person, one family': SC expresses concern over eroding family values in India
The Supreme Court ruled that parents can evict children from self-acquired property only if necessary for their protection under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act.
Mamata Banerjee heckled by protesting students at Oxford event, responds with 'Bengal tiger' jibe (WATCH)
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee faced protests at Oxford's Kellogg College but responded firmly, earning applause.
Karnataka Milk Federation justifies price hike, 'will directly benefit farmers'
The Karnataka government has approved a Rs 4 per litre hike in the price of Nandini milk and curd, effective April 1, to support dairy farmers. Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) Chairman Bheema Naik defended the decision, stating that the increase will directly benefit milk producers.
Bengaluru: Body of Maharashtra woman found in suitcase, police hunt for missing husband
The body of a 32-year-old woman, Guri Khedekar, was found stuffed inside a suitcase near Ambedkar Apartment in Doddanekundi Village, Bengaluru. She was married to Rakesh Rajendra Khedekar, and the couple lived in the Hulimavu police station limits.
Kottayam College ragging: Accused used weapons, drugs, extorted money; chargesheet reveals shocking details
The chargesheet in the Kottayam Government Nursing College ragging case describes it as an act of extreme cruelty. Five senior students allegedly tortured six juniors for four months, recording their actions and celebrating the abuse.
Kerala: 13-year-old Bihar boy escapes from Sanik School hostel in Kozhikode, search intensifies
A 13-year-old boy, Sanskar Kumar from Bihar, has been missing for five days after escaping from Kozhikode's Veda Vyasa Sainik School hostel. Authorities have expanded their search to Pune and Jharkhand based on leads suggesting he left Kerala.
Kathua encounter: Three policemen, two militants killed in fierce gunfight; Report
An encounter in Jammu’s Kathua district claimed the lives of three policemen and two militants on Thursday. Authorities suspect that nearly six militants recently infiltrated from across the Pakistan border.
