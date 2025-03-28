PM Modi joins viral AI Ghibli art trend: 'Main character? No, he’s the whole storyline'; SEE amazing pics

Read Full Article

In a creative twist, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stepped into the universe of Studio Ghibli, as the Union government shared a series of AI-generated portraits, depicting defining moments from the prime minister's political journey through the lens of Japan’s iconic animation style.

The government on Friday shared 12 vibrant Ghibli-inspired images on X, each bursting with pastel hues and evoking the legendary style of animator Hayao Miyazaki. The post was accompanied by a caption, "Main character? No. He's the whole storyline. Experience New India in Studio Ghibli strokes."

These striking portraits take us on a visual journey, transforming pivotal scenes from PM Modi’s tenure into dreamlike art. Among the images are portrayals of his meetings with international leaders, including US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, captured in the rich, colorful tones characteristic of Ghibli animation.

Other frames depict the Prime Minister in an Indian Army uniform, proudly standing beside the Tricolour, or gazing at the historic 'Sengol,' a sacred sceptre installed in the new Parliament building in 2023.

The collection includes moments that highlight Modi’s dedication to national infrastructure and defense. One image imagines him flying in a Tejas Twin Seat Light Combat Aircraft, while another places him next to the futuristic Vande Bharat train.

Additionally, the portraits capture his diplomatic visit to the Maldives and his passionate involvement in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan cleanliness initiative.

What is Ghilbi Art?

The globe was rocked by OpenAI's native picture creation function on Wednesday. Since then, social media users have discovered that the new tool is also highly adept at mimicking other artistic styles. As a result, they have utilised it to transform their photographs into company Ghibli-style images and get access to the Japanese animation company.

Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and Toshio Suzuki established the renowned Japanese animation company company Ghibli in 1985. It is renowned for its intricate scenery, emotionally compelling narrative, and hand-drawn animation. In addition to being the name of the Italian aircraft Caproni Ca.309 Ghibli, the studio's name, "Ghibli," is derived from the Libyan Arabic term for a scorching desert wind.

An image produced in the distinctive Studio Ghibli style, which is distinguished by delicate and subdued colour schemes, minute details, and a mystical ambiance, is referred to as a Ghibli portrait. Because of its creative richness and compelling narrative, this visual style has remained popular among anime fans.

Neighbour Totoro, Spirited Away, Howl's Moving Castle, Kiki's Delivery Service, and Princess Mononoke are a few of the company's best-known animated productions.

