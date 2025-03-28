user
user icon

'At least 25 dead, 43 trapped, state of emergency': Myanmar earthquake causes chaos, widespread destruction

Back-to-back massive earthquakes hit Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand on Friday, turning a major hospital in the Myanmar capital Naypyidaw into a "mass casualty area" and trapping dozens of workers in an under-construction skyscraper in Bangkok.

'At least 25 dead, 43 trapped, state of emergency': Myanmar earthquake causes chaos, widespread destruction shk
Shweta Kumari
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Mar 28, 2025, 3:30 PM IST

Back-to-back massive earthquakes hit Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand on Friday, turning a major hospital in the Myanmar capital Naypyidaw into a "mass casualty area" and trapping dozens of workers in an under-construction skyscraper in Bangkok. At least 20 deaths have been reported - in Myanmar so far, media reports suggest.

The 7.7-magnitude tremor hit northwest of the city of Sagaing on Friday afternoon at a shallow depth, the United States Geological Survey said. A 6.4-magnitude aftershock hit the same area minutes later.

The quakes triggered widespread damage, particularly in Myanmar, where buildings fell onto their sides, roads cracked open, and the well-known Ava bridge collapsed near the epicentre.

A 30-storey skyscraper under construction for government offices collapsed in Bangkok, trapping 43 workers, police and medics said, after the city was rocked by a strong earthquake.

1000-bed Myanmar hospital is "mass casualty area" 

A 1000-bed hospital in Myanmar capital Naypyidaw is likely "mass casualty area", news agency AFP said after 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck near the city of Sagaing, which is around 260km away. With no confirmation on the number of dead at the hospital, 20 deaths have been reported overall, including 10 at a mosque that collapsed in Mandalay while people were praying.

Rows of wounded were treated outside the emergency department of the 1,000-bed general hospital, some writhing in pain, others lying still as relatives sought to comfort them.

Also read: Earthquake of magnitude 7.2 jolts Myanmar, strong tremors felt in Bangkok; WATCH dramatic videos

State of emergency declared

Thai authorities have declared a state of emergency in Bangkok, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said. Damage was reported to buildings across Bangkok, including a 30-storey under-construction skyscraper that collapsed in the city's north.

Meanwhile, Myanmar’s junta requested international aid and declared an emergency in six regions.

Earlier, the prime minister said she had interrupted an official visit to the southern island of Phuket to hold an "urgent meeting" after the quake, according to a post on X.

The quake was felt across the region, with China, Cambodia, Bangladesh and India all reporting tremors.

PM Modi assures all possible assistance

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed concern after massive earthquake causes chaos, destruction in Myanmar.

PM Modi tweeted, "Concerned by the situation in the wake of the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and wellbeing of everyone. India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby."

"Also asked the MEA to remain in touch with the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand," he added.

Also read: 'India ready to offer all possible assistance': PM Modi "concerned" after massive earthquake jolts Myanmar

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: Earthquake of magnitude 7.2 hits Myanmar, no casualties so far shk

Earthquake of magnitude 7.2 jolts Myanmar, strong tremors felt in Bangkok; WATCH dramatic videos

Donald Trump hosts Iftar dinner at White House, thanks Muslim Americans for support in 2024 election (WATCH) snt

Donald Trump hosts Iftar dinner at White House, thanks Muslim Americans for support in 2024 election (WATCH)

Ramadan mercy: UAE grants clemency to thousands including over 500 Indians anr

Ramadan mercy: UAE grants clemency to thousands including over 500 Indians

Putin, Al Nahyan discuss strategic partnership between Russia and UAE ddr

Putin, UAE President discuss strategic ties, back trade and economic cooperation

'Dhoom' twist at King Charles's Commonwealth Day event: Fans joke Hrithik disguised as Queen Camilla (WATCH) ddr

'Dhoom' twist at King Charles's Commonwealth Day event: Fans joke Hrithik disguised as Queen Camilla | WATCH

Recent Stories

BREAKING Centre okays transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma to Allahabad High Court snt

BREAKING: Centre notifies transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma to Allahabad High Court

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Strengths, Weaknesses, and Match Predictions

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Strengths, Weaknesses, and Match Predictions

Trendy Lahariya Suit Designs for Navratri Festive Season iwh

Lahariya Suit for Chaitra Navratri: Look Beautiful and Traditional

Invite positive energy: 7 common mistakes you should never make in home temple MEG

Invite positive energy: 7 common mistakes you should never make in home temple

Centre increases Dearness Allowance by 2% for central employees, effective January 1: Ashwini Vaishnaw AJR

BREAKING: Centre increases Dearness Allowance by 2% for central employees, effective January 1

Recent Videos

Asianet News Rewind | When PM Modi Said It Is 'Not an Era of War'

Asianet News Rewind | When PM Modi Said It Is 'Not an Era of War'

Video Icon
Amit Shah Accuses TMC of Issuing Aadhaar Cards to Bangladeshi Infiltrators, Rohingya Refugees

Amit Shah Accuses TMC of Issuing Aadhaar Cards to Bangladeshi Infiltrators, Rohingya Refugees

Video Icon
Karnataka Milk Price Hike: 'Huge Burden on Families': Basavaraj Bommai Slams State Govt

Karnataka Milk Price Hike: 'Huge Burden on Families': Basavaraj Bommai Slams State Govt

Video Icon
Yogi Meets Children Affected by Food Poisoning at Lucknow’s Hospital | Asianet Newsable

Yogi Meets Children Affected by Food Poisoning at Lucknow’s Hospital | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Hawa-Hawai' Budget: LoP Atishi Slams Delhi Budget 2025, Calls it ‘Baseless’ | Asianet Newsable

'Hawa-Hawai' Budget: LoP Atishi Slams Delhi Budget 2025, Calls it ‘Baseless’ | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon