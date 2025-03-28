'At least 25 dead, 43 trapped, state of emergency': Myanmar earthquake causes chaos, widespread destruction

Read Full Article

Back-to-back massive earthquakes hit Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand on Friday, turning a major hospital in the Myanmar capital Naypyidaw into a "mass casualty area" and trapping dozens of workers in an under-construction skyscraper in Bangkok. At least 20 deaths have been reported - in Myanmar so far, media reports suggest.

The 7.7-magnitude tremor hit northwest of the city of Sagaing on Friday afternoon at a shallow depth, the United States Geological Survey said. A 6.4-magnitude aftershock hit the same area minutes later.

The quakes triggered widespread damage, particularly in Myanmar, where buildings fell onto their sides, roads cracked open, and the well-known Ava bridge collapsed near the epicentre.

A 30-storey skyscraper under construction for government offices collapsed in Bangkok, trapping 43 workers, police and medics said, after the city was rocked by a strong earthquake.

1000-bed Myanmar hospital is "mass casualty area"

A 1000-bed hospital in Myanmar capital Naypyidaw is likely "mass casualty area", news agency AFP said after 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck near the city of Sagaing, which is around 260km away. With no confirmation on the number of dead at the hospital, 20 deaths have been reported overall, including 10 at a mosque that collapsed in Mandalay while people were praying.

Rows of wounded were treated outside the emergency department of the 1,000-bed general hospital, some writhing in pain, others lying still as relatives sought to comfort them.

State of emergency declared

Thai authorities have declared a state of emergency in Bangkok, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said. Damage was reported to buildings across Bangkok, including a 30-storey under-construction skyscraper that collapsed in the city's north.

Meanwhile, Myanmar’s junta requested international aid and declared an emergency in six regions.

Earlier, the prime minister said she had interrupted an official visit to the southern island of Phuket to hold an "urgent meeting" after the quake, according to a post on X.

The quake was felt across the region, with China, Cambodia, Bangladesh and India all reporting tremors.

PM Modi assures all possible assistance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed concern after massive earthquake causes chaos, destruction in Myanmar.

PM Modi tweeted, "Concerned by the situation in the wake of the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and wellbeing of everyone. India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby."

"Also asked the MEA to remain in touch with the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand," he added.

