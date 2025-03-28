user
Bihar woman 'declared dead' on papers, struggles to prove she's alive. But there's a twist

In Bihar, a woman's father fraudulently obtained a death certificate in her name. Now, the woman and her husband are making rounds of government offices to prove she is alive. The SDO has ordered an investigation.

Shweta Kumari
Updated: Mar 28, 2025, 9:03 PM IST

In a bizarre case in Bihar's Munger, a woman who was very much alive was declared dead and a fake death certificate was issued in her name. Now, she is struggling and making rounds of the municipal council offices with her husband to prove that she is alive. Interestingly, the woman's father is behind this fraud who got a fake death certificate for his daughter as he was angry with her marriage.

On November 16, 2024, a death certificate was issued in Sanjana's name by the Haveli Kharagpur Municipal Council. When Sanjana came to know about this, she reached the authorities with her husband to complain. On investigating the matter, it was found that Sanjana's father had got this fake certificate made in collusion with the employees of the Municipal Council.

Anand Kumar, son of Naval Kishore Bind, and Sanjana, daughter of Sattan Bind, had a love affair. Anand Kumar used to live in Delhi, while Sanjana also used to live in Delhi with her family. Both fell in love and on October 27, 2024, Sanjana ran away from home with her lover Anand. The next day, on October 28, 2024, both got married in Rohini Court, Delhi. Sanjana's father was very angry with this marriage, so he went to Haveli Kharagpur Municipal Council and got a fake death certificate made in his daughter's name.

Got news of her own death on social media

A few months after the marriage, suddenly the news of Sanjana's "death" went viral on social media. When Sanjana saw her own death certificate, she was shocked. In this certificate, registration number D-2024:10-90083-0000134 was recorded. In this certificate issued on November 16, 2024, she was declared dead. Sanjana immediately went to the Municipal Council office and tried to know the truth.

Taking the seriousness of the matter into consideration, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDO) Rajiv Roshan has ordered an investigation. He said that strict action will be taken against the employees in the Municipal Council who have issued this fake certificate.

A case can also be registered against Sanjana's father. The administration has assured that the truth of the matter will come out soon and the culprits will be punished.

