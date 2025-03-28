Sachin Tendulkar joins Ghibli trend; Transforms his 2011 World Cup win into stunning AI-generated visuals

Read Full Article

Former India captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar was among the firsts to join the latest social media trend, Ghibli AI. Ghibli AI took the internet by storm as it transforms real-life moments into stunning Studio Ghibli-style animations, enthralling fans worldwide.

Ghibli AI became the latest viral sensation where the netizens, fans and several celebrities have used to recreate their real-life moments into AI-generated Ghibli-style animations, bringing a touch of nostalgia and fantasy to cherished moments. Sachin Tendulkar was seemingly fascinated by the latest AI trend and decided to join them by sharing AI-generated Ghibli-style animations.

Also read: 'Snack break before we get to work': Bill Gates enjoys vada pav with Sachin Tendulkar; internet drools (WATCH)

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Sachin Tendulkar shared two AI-generated Ghibli-style animations from the 2011 World Cup-winning moments. One picture was the memorable moment for Tendulkar as his teammates lifted him on their shoulders in front of his home crowd, Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium after winning the final against Sri Lanka. Another image showed Tendulkar holding the World Cup trophy in front of Gateway of India.

Along with the pictures, the ex-India batting legend wrote, “AI-sa kuch trend ho raha hai, maine suna. Toh socha, what if Ghibli made cricket?”

Viral pictures: Sachin Tendulkar's Ghibli AI-style 2011 World Cup winning moments

Winning the 2011 World Cup was the biggest moment of Sachin Tendulkar’s career as it fulfilled his lifelong dream of lifting the coveted trophy for Team India, capping off his 24-year illustrious career with the ultimate glory on home soil. Tendulkar would often pick winning the 2011 World Cup for the Men in Blue as his biggest moment of his illustrious career.

Sachin Tendulkar participated in six ODI World Cups in his career, but failed to win the coveted trophy until the 2011 edition, where India triumphed under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, defeating Kumar Sangakkara’s Sri Lanka in the final at the Wankhede Stadium. Team India reached the 2003 World Cup final but lost to Australia, who won the second title of the prestigious tournament. In that edition of the World Cup, Tendulkar was the highest run-getter with 673 runs in 11 matches.

What’s Ghibli AI?

The Ghibli AI was launched by Open AI, who owns Chat GPT, powered by GPT-4o. The latest AI trend is inspired by Studio Ghibli, a well-known Japanese animation studio for its visually stunning and emotionally animated films like Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, and Princess Mononoke.

With Ghibli AI, it replicates the studio signature’s hand drawn, playful art style, transforming real-life images into captivating animated visuals reminiscent of Ghibli’s classic films. The AI-generated images inspired by Studio Ghibli became the latest trend on social media, where the netizens recreating their favourite real-life moments into whimsical and nostalgic style of the legendary animation studio.

Users tried different cartoon styles like South Park, Rick and Morty, and The Simpsons. But Studio Ghibli was the most popular. It trended on X (Twitter) as fans loved its unique hand-drawn look and magical feel.

Also read: What is Ghibli Art? ChatGPT 4o’s new image feature goes viral on social media

Latest Videos