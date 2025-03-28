user
user icon

Sachin Tendulkar joins Ghibli trend; Transforms his 2011 World Cup win into stunning AI-generated visuals

Sachin Tendulkar joined the Ghibli AI trend, transforming his 2011 World Cup winning moments into stunning Studio Ghibli-style animations.

Sachin Tendulkar joins Ghibli trend; Transforms his 2011 World Cup win into stunning AI-generated visuals HRD
Hrishikesh Damodar
Hrishikesh Damodar
Published: Mar 28, 2025, 2:43 PM IST

Former India captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar was among the firsts to join the latest social media trend, Ghibli AI. Ghibli AI took the internet by storm as it transforms real-life moments into stunning Studio Ghibli-style animations, enthralling fans worldwide. 

Ghibli AI became the latest viral sensation where the netizens, fans and several celebrities have used to recreate their real-life moments into AI-generated Ghibli-style animations, bringing a touch of nostalgia and fantasy to cherished moments. Sachin Tendulkar was seemingly fascinated by the latest AI trend and decided to join them by sharing AI-generated Ghibli-style animations. 

Also read: 'Snack break before we get to work': Bill Gates enjoys vada pav with Sachin Tendulkar; internet drools (WATCH)

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Sachin Tendulkar shared two AI-generated Ghibli-style animations from the 2011 World Cup-winning moments. One picture was the memorable moment for Tendulkar as his teammates lifted him on their shoulders in front of his home crowd, Mumbai’s  Wankhede Stadium after winning the final against Sri Lanka. Another image showed Tendulkar holding the World Cup trophy in front of Gateway of India. 

Along with the pictures, the ex-India batting legend wrote, “AI-sa kuch trend ho raha hai, maine suna. Toh socha, what if Ghibli made cricket?”

Viral pictures: Sachin Tendulkar's Ghibli AI-style 2011 World Cup winning moments

Winning the 2011 World Cup was the biggest moment of Sachin Tendulkar’s career as it fulfilled his lifelong dream of lifting the coveted trophy for Team India, capping off his 24-year illustrious career with the ultimate glory on home soil. Tendulkar would often pick winning the 2011 World Cup for the Men in Blue as his biggest moment of his illustrious career. 

Sachin Tendulkar participated in six ODI World Cups in his career, but failed to win the coveted trophy until the 2011 edition, where India triumphed under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, defeating Kumar Sangakkara’s Sri Lanka in the final at the Wankhede Stadium. Team India reached the 2003 World Cup final but lost to Australia, who won the second title of the prestigious tournament. In that edition of the World Cup, Tendulkar was the highest run-getter with 673 runs in 11 matches. 

What’s Ghibli AI? 

The Ghibli AI was launched by Open AI, who owns Chat GPT, powered by GPT-4o. The latest AI trend is inspired by Studio Ghibli, a well-known Japanese animation studio for its visually stunning and emotionally animated films like Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, and Princess Mononoke. 

With Ghibli AI, it replicates the studio signature’s hand drawn, playful art style, transforming real-life images into captivating animated visuals reminiscent of Ghibli’s classic films. The AI-generated images inspired by Studio Ghibli became the latest trend on social media, where the netizens recreating their favourite real-life moments into whimsical and nostalgic style of the legendary animation studio. 

Users tried different cartoon styles like South Park, Rick and Morty, and The Simpsons. But Studio Ghibli was the most popular. It trended on X (Twitter) as fans loved its unique hand-drawn look and magical feel.

Also read: What is Ghibli Art? ChatGPT 4o’s new image feature goes viral on social media

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Saba Karim gives his take on BCCI policy on limiting family time with Team India players during overseas tour HRD

Saba Karim gives his take on BCCI policy on limiting family time with Team India players during overseas tour

IPL 2025: LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka gives tight hug to skipper Rishabh Pant after win against SRH (WATCH)

IPL 2025: LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka gives tight hug to skipper Rishabh Pant after win against SRH (WATCH)

IPL 2025: LSG's Nicholas Pooran reveals key factor behind his six-hitting success after win against SRH HRD

IPL 2025: LSG's Nicholas Pooran reveals key factor behind his six-hitting success after win against SRH

IPL 2025: Purple Cap holder Shardul Thakur reveals turning point that rekindled IPL mindset after going unsold snt

IPL 2025: Purple Cap holder Shardul Thakur reveals turning point that rekindled IPL mindset after going unsold

IPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran eyes KL Rahul's record after crossing 1000 IPL runs for LSG during win over SRH snt

IPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran eyes KL Rahul's record after crossing 1000 IPL runs for LSG during win over SRH

Recent Stories

Bengaluru techie who killed wife, stuffed body in suitcase attempts suicide, found unconscious in Maharashtra shk

Bengaluru techie who killed wife, stuffed body in suitcase attempts suicide, found unconscious in Maharashtra

WhatsApp Telegram, emails under govt radar from April 1: Know new tax rules AJR

WhatsApp, Telegram, emails under govt radar from April 1: Know new tax rules

Salman Khan slams Kangana Ranaut's nepo war; 'Her kids should do something else' says actor MEG

Salman Khan slams Kangana Ranaut's nepo war; 'Her kids should do something else' says actor

Earthquake rocks Myanmar: 10 biggest earthquakes ever recorded snt

Earthquake rocks Myanmar: 10 biggest earthquakes ever recorded

Qatar Gold Rate on March 28 2025: 22k, 24k, 18k gold rate surges! CHECK anr

Qatar Gold Rate on March 28: 22k, 24k, 18k gold rate surges! CHECK

Recent Videos

'Women Not Safe in Bengal': BJP’s Dilip Ghosh Reacts to CM Mamata’s Dramatic Confrontation in UK

'Women Not Safe in Bengal': BJP’s Dilip Ghosh Reacts to CM Mamata’s Dramatic Confrontation in UK

Video Icon
MS-13 Gang Leader Arrested in Virginia: US Attorney General Pam Bondi | Asianet Newsable

MS-13 Gang Leader Arrested in Virginia: US Attorney General Pam Bondi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Putin Will Die Soon': Ukraine President Zelenskyy Amid and Black Sea Ceasefire Deal

'Putin Will Die Soon': Ukraine President Zelenskyy Amid and Black Sea Ceasefire Deal

Video Icon
‘Didi Walks Like a Royal Bengal Tiger’: Mamata Banerjee After Being Heckled at Oxford Event

‘Didi Walks Like a Royal Bengal Tiger’: Mamata Banerjee After Being Heckled at Oxford Event

Video Icon
‘Didi Walks Like a Royal Bengal Tiger’: Mamata Banerjee After Being Heckled at Oxford Event

‘Didi Walks Like a Royal Bengal Tiger’: Mamata Banerjee After Being Heckled at Oxford Event

Video Icon