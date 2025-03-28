IPL 2025: Ex-CSK players laugh about RCB's 17-year title drought ahead of clash at Chepauk

Read Full Article

Former Chennai Super Kings cricketers, S Badrinath and Ambati Rayudu could not contain their laughter while discussing Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s 17-year IPL title drought ahead of the clash at the Chepauk Stadium on Friday, March 28.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru is one of the three original IPL teams, alongside Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals to have won the coveted trophy since the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008. Despite reaching finals thrice in 2009, 2011, and 2016, RCB has fallen short each, failing to win the elusive title. In the last five IPL seasons, Royal Challengers Bengaluru made it to the playoffs four times, but failed to get past the knockout stage.

Ahead of the clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, S Badrinath and Ambati Rayudu were discussing the match. When Badrinath asked Rayudu about RCB’s chances of winning the IPL title this time, both could not contain their laughter. The video of the same went viral on social media.

WATCH: Ex-CSK players laughing about RCB’s title drought

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been boasted of formidable line-up, including the likes Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Dale Steyn, Kevin Peitersen, Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis, Anil Kumble, Faf du Plessis and to name a few over the years, yet they have been unable to clinch the elusive IPL trophy. Despite struggling to win the IPL title since the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have a huge loyal fanbase not just in Karnataka but across India.

In the ongoing IPL 2025, Rajat Patidar is leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru after Faf du Plessis left the squad and moved to Delhi Capitals. RCB kicked off their campaign with a win over the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

Ambati Rayudu on RCB winning IPL title this year

Speaking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s chances of winning the IPL title this season, Ambati Rayudu hilariously stated not this time as he wanted CSK to win the trophy. However, the former CSK and MI batter wanted RCB to win the IPL trophy.

“Purely as a fan, and as someone who had really good laughter at them over the years because of what they do to themselves, I would want them to win sometime, but not this year, maybe.” Rayudu said on Badrinath’s YouTube channel.

“We want CSK to do well and win it this year. In the end, we need someone like RCB in the IPL." he added

Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been among the strong rivals over the years, as they squared off 33 times in IPL, with CSK winning 21 matches, while RCB securing 11 victories. One match ended in a no result.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be aiming to end their 17-year drought of winning the match against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. RCB played nine matches against CSK but managed to win only one match. Their only victory came in 2008, when they won by 14 runs.

