Bigg Boss Kannada stars Vinay Gowda and Rajath Kishan arrested over viral video displaying 'machete'

Bengaluru: Popular Big Boss Kannada contestants Vinay Gowda and Rajath Kishan were arrested after a viral video featuring them holding machetes was shared on the internet, said an official on Friday. According to S Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police, West, Bengaluru, the video, which was shared as a reel on Instagram under the account "Bujji," quickly gained attention on social media and drew criticism for violating public safety norms.

An FIR was registered at Basaveshwar Nagar Police Station after the video went viral.

According to the police, holding weapons in public and filming such content is an offence under the Arms Act and can incite fear among the public. The duo was arrested under the Arms Act, 1959, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, following a complaint.

S Girish, DCP West Bengaluru, stated, "Carrying and reeling weapons in public, creating an atmosphere of fear, is an offence under the law. An FIR has been registered against the accused accordingly."

Both Vinay Gowda and Rajath Kishan now face legal consequences for their actions.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

In another incident, the Bengaluru Police arrested a man for allegedly breaking into a lodge room and stealing valuables worth Rs 3.15 lakh.

Police Commissioner B Dayanand of Bengaluru said the incident occurred in the early hours of March 16, when the accused broke into a lodge room occupied by a complainant's relative during a wedding event.

The suspect made off with a gold chain with black pearls, two mobile phones, and other items, following which the theft was reported at Bagalur Police Station, and an investigation was promptly launched.

Police gathered reliable information from informants and, on March 22, detained the suspect near Hegganahalli Circle. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the theft and revealed the location of the stolen items. The accused was remanded to judicial custody after being presented in court on March 24.

