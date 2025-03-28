user
user icon

Bigg Boss Kannada stars Vinay Gowda and Rajath Kishan arrested over viral video displaying 'machete'

Bigg Boss Kannada contestants Vinay Gowda and Rajath Kishan have been arrested after a viral video showed them brandishing machetes in public. The video, shared on Instagram, led to an FIR at Basaveshwar Nagar Police Station.

Bigg Boss Kannada stars Vinay Gowda and Rajath Kishan arrested over viral video displaying 'machete' anr
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 28, 2025, 2:05 PM IST

Bengaluru: Popular Big Boss Kannada contestants Vinay Gowda and Rajath Kishan were arrested after a viral video featuring them holding machetes was shared on the internet, said an official on Friday. According to S Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police, West, Bengaluru, the video, which was shared as a reel on Instagram under the account "Bujji," quickly gained attention on social media and drew criticism for violating public safety norms.

An FIR was registered at Basaveshwar Nagar Police Station after the video went viral.

According to the police, holding weapons in public and filming such content is an offence under the Arms Act and can incite fear among the public. The duo was arrested under the Arms Act, 1959, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, following a complaint.

S Girish, DCP West Bengaluru, stated, "Carrying and reeling weapons in public, creating an atmosphere of fear, is an offence under the law. An FIR has been registered against the accused accordingly."

Both Vinay Gowda and Rajath Kishan now face legal consequences for their actions.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

Also Read: Bengaluru: Body of Maharashtra woman found in suitcase, police nab missing husband from Pune

Cops arrest man for stealing valuables worth Rs 3.15 lakh

In another incident, the Bengaluru Police arrested a man for allegedly breaking into a lodge room and stealing valuables worth Rs 3.15 lakh.

Police Commissioner B Dayanand of Bengaluru said the incident occurred in the early hours of March 16, when the accused broke into a lodge room occupied by a complainant's relative during a wedding event.

The suspect made off with a gold chain with black pearls, two mobile phones, and other items, following which the theft was reported at Bagalur Police Station, and an investigation was promptly launched.

Police gathered reliable information from informants and, on March 22, detained the suspect near Hegganahalli Circle. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the theft and revealed the location of the stolen items. The accused was remanded to judicial custody after being presented in court on March 24.

Also Read: Actor Ranya Rao denied bail again by Bengaluru court in gold smuggling case

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru techie who killed wife, stuffed body in suitcase attempts suicide, found unconscious in Maharashtra shk

Bengaluru techie who killed wife, stuffed body in suitcase attempts suicide, found unconscious in Maharashtra

BEML secures Rs 405 crore order to supply 42 more metro cars for Bengaluru Metro Phase 2 snt

BEML secures Rs 405 crore order to supply 42 more metro cars for Bengaluru Metro Phase 2

Bengaluru: Body of Maharashtra woman found in suitcase, police hunt for missing husband anr

Bengaluru: Body of Maharashtra woman found in suitcase, police nab missing husband from Pune

Karnataka Milk Federation justifies nandini milk curd price hike, 'will directly benefit farmers' anr

Karnataka Milk Federation justifies price hike, 'will directly benefit farmers'

Nandini milk price up by Rs 9 in 20 months; CM Siddaramaiah justifies latest Rs 4 hike ddr

Nandini milk price up by Rs 9 in 20 months; CM Siddaramaiah justifies latest Rs 4 hike

Recent Stories

Bengaluru techie who killed wife, stuffed body in suitcase attempts suicide, found unconscious in Maharashtra shk

Bengaluru techie who killed wife, stuffed body in suitcase attempts suicide, found unconscious in Maharashtra

Sachin Tendulkar joins Ghibli trend; Transforms his 2011 World Cup win into stunning AI-generated visuals HRD

Sachin Tendulkar joins Ghibli trend; Transforms his 2011 World Cup win into stunning AI-generated visuals

WhatsApp Telegram, emails under govt radar from April 1: Know new tax rules AJR

WhatsApp, Telegram, emails under govt radar from April 1: Know new tax rules

Salman Khan slams Kangana Ranaut's nepo war; 'Her kids should do something else' says actor MEG

Salman Khan slams Kangana Ranaut's nepo war; 'Her kids should do something else' says actor

Earthquake rocks Myanmar: 10 biggest earthquakes ever recorded snt

Earthquake rocks Myanmar: 10 biggest earthquakes ever recorded

Recent Videos

'Women Not Safe in Bengal': BJP’s Dilip Ghosh Reacts to CM Mamata’s Dramatic Confrontation in UK

'Women Not Safe in Bengal': BJP’s Dilip Ghosh Reacts to CM Mamata’s Dramatic Confrontation in UK

Video Icon
MS-13 Gang Leader Arrested in Virginia: US Attorney General Pam Bondi | Asianet Newsable

MS-13 Gang Leader Arrested in Virginia: US Attorney General Pam Bondi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Putin Will Die Soon': Ukraine President Zelenskyy Amid and Black Sea Ceasefire Deal

'Putin Will Die Soon': Ukraine President Zelenskyy Amid and Black Sea Ceasefire Deal

Video Icon
‘Didi Walks Like a Royal Bengal Tiger’: Mamata Banerjee After Being Heckled at Oxford Event

‘Didi Walks Like a Royal Bengal Tiger’: Mamata Banerjee After Being Heckled at Oxford Event

Video Icon
‘Didi Walks Like a Royal Bengal Tiger’: Mamata Banerjee After Being Heckled at Oxford Event

‘Didi Walks Like a Royal Bengal Tiger’: Mamata Banerjee After Being Heckled at Oxford Event

Video Icon