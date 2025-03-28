BREAKING: Pastor Bajinder Singh found guilty in 2018 sexual harassment case

Read Full Article

New Delhi: A Mohali court has found Pastor Bajinder Singh guilty in a 2018 sexual harassment case. The quantum of punishment will be announced on April 1. A woman from Zirakpur, Punjab, had leveled sexual harassment allegations against Singh.

The 22-year-old victim addressed a press conference, revealing the physical and mental abuse she allegedly endured at the hands of self-proclaimed Christian prophet Bajinder Singh.

As per the FIR, the complainant began attending Bajinder’s congregation in December 2017 alongside her parents, who had been visiting since October 2017. By 2020, she became a member of his ‘worship team,’ which led to him becoming well-acquainted with her.

"He took my phone number and started talking unwanted things and sending messages also. I started fearing him and was wary of informing my parents. In 2022, he started making me sit in his cabin on Sundays. When I would be alone, he would forcibly hug me and touch me in a dirty way," reads the FIR, according to a TOI report.

Yet another case of assault registered against Bajinder Singh

On Tuesday, the Punjab Police registered a case against Pastor Bajinder Singh for assault, wrongful restraint, and other charges after a 40-year-old woman, seen in a viral video being slapped by the self-styled preacher, filed a complaint. She also alleged that he attempted to strangle her.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old woman, who accused Bajinder of sexual assault, appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) in Delhi. Following her complaint, the 40-year-old preacher was booked for sexual harassment on February 28.

Recently, a startling CCTV video has emerged, allegedly capturing self-proclaimed Christian prophet Bajinder Singh physically assaulting his employees, including women, inside his office. The footage, reportedly recorded in February 2025, has gone viral, sparking widespread outrage and demands for action against him.

