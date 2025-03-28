user
Cash-at-home row: Centre notifies transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma to Allahabad High Court

Centre notifies the transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma from Delhi High Court to Allahabad High Court amid a controversy over the discovery of burnt cash at his residence.

Updated: Mar 28, 2025, 4:49 PM IST

The Centre has officially notified the transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma, currently serving as a Judge of the Delhi High Court, to the Allahabad High Court. Justice Varma has been directed to assume his new position and take charge at the Allahabad High Court with immediate effect.

The transfer comes in the wake of a controversy surrounding the discovery of burnt wads of cash at Justice Varma’s official residence in Lutyens’ Delhi on March 14. While the Supreme Court has maintained that the decision was separate from the recent developments, Justice Varma—who is the second senior-most judge of the Delhi High Court—was recently recommended for transfer to his parent High Court in Allahabad.

Also read: High Court Bar Associations seek reversal of Justice Yashwant Varma's transfer, demand probe into cash row

Notably, Justice Varma’s name was absent from the list of judges included in newly reconstituted administrative committees of the Delhi High Court, as per a circular published on the court’s website on March 27. The reconstitution, effective from March 26, included 66 committees such as Administrative and General Supervision, Grievance Redressal Committee for Advocates, Finance and Budgeting, and Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence, with all other high court judges, including Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya, being part of them. Justice Varma had previously been a part of several such administrative committees.

Following the cash discovery row, work was withdrawn from Justice Varma as per a directive from Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud. Subsequently, on March 22, the CJI formed a three-member committee to conduct an in-house inquiry into the allegations. The Supreme Court also decided to upload the inquiry report of Chief Justice Upadhyaya on its website, which reportedly included photos and videos related to the case.

Justice Varma has firmly denied any allegations, asserting that no cash was ever placed in the storeroom of his residence by him or any of his family members. However, his repatriation to the Allahabad High Court marks a significant development in the unfolding controversy.

