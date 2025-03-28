Not the first earthquake with magnitude 7: NCS Director explains why Myanmar is prone to deadly seismic events

Read Full Article

Director of National Centre for Seismology (NCS) Dr OP Mishra on Friday stated that the six earthquakes that jolted Myanmar were on the longest fault line, Sagaing Fault, which stretches to 1200 km.

Further, he stated that this was not the first occurrence of an earthquake above 7 on the Richter scale.

Speaking to ANI, Mishra said "It occurred in the longest fault in Myanmar, Sagaing Fault. Its length is 1200 km. This fault has generated several earthquakes in the past of magnitude more than 7. This is not the first earthquake with magnitude 7."

Further, he stated that the earthquake occurred at a depth which was of shallow range between 20 to 30 kilometres.

Why Myanmar is vulnerable to deadly seismic events

"This is a very highly seismic-prone zone where there are greater chances for an earthquake to take place. Its depth was in shallow range, between 20-30 km. When the main shock occurred at 11.50 am, around 12 noon, the earthquake generated an aftershock of magnitude 7. Between 12.30 pm and 1 pm, another aftershock of magnitude 5 occurred. There was an aftershock of 4.9, too. It means that three aftershocks have already occurred," the Director further added.

He also stated that damage occurred in Bangkok, the capital city of Thailand, due to the rupture of the Sagaing fault heading there.

Further, he added that the number of aftershocks that occurred will be revealed only after 24 hours.

"The damage in Bangkok city of Thailand occurred because the Sagaing Fault's rupture headed towards Bangkok, and several people felt the tremors there. It is the alluvial belt of Bangkok where the chances of liquefaction are quite high. Buildings were not able to withstand it, so there was damage there. Within 24 hours, we will get to know how many aftershocks came," he stated.

Back-to-back earthquake jolt Myanmar

Earlier on Friday, six earthquakes occurred in Myanmar, as per a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

As per the NCS, the latest earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks."

EQ of M: 4.3, On: 28/03/2025 15:25:39 IST, Lat: 19.43 N, Long: 95.47 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar," NCS stated in a post on X.

Another earthquake of 4.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale occurred at a shallow depth of 10km. "EQ of M: 4.4, On: 28/03/2025 14:48:32 IST, Lat: 23.35 N, Long: 95.31 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar," NCS said in a post on X.

Another earthquake of magnitude 4.9 occurred at a depth of 30km. "EQ of M: 4.9, On: 28/03/2025 13:07:03 IST, Lat: 22.55 N, Long: 95.34 E, Depth: 30 Km, Location: Myanmar."

NCS reported that an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 occurred in the region as a result of the aftershock of previous earthquakes. "EQ of M: 5.0, On: 28/03/2025 12:57:53 IST, Lat: 22.97 N, Long: 95.56 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar," NCS stated.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 occurred in the region at 12 pm, at a depth of 10km, as per NCS. "EQ of M: 7.0, On: 28/03/2025 12:02:07 IST, Lat: 21.41 N, Long: 95.43 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar," NCS stated on X.

Prior to this, a powerful earthquake of 7.2 magnitude rocked the region. "EQ of M: 7.2, On: 28/03/2025 11:50:52 IST, Lat: 21.93 N, Long: 96.07 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar," as per NCS.

