Rape convict Asaram Bapu gets interim bail for 3 more months till June 30 on medical grounds

The Gujarat High Court on Friday allowed three months temporary bail to Asaram Bapu who was convicted in a 2013 rape case by a sessions court in 2023 and is serving a life sentence.

Updated: Mar 28, 2025, 7:31 PM IST

Justice AS Supehia, the third judge who heard Asaram's plea after a division bench earlier today delivered a split verdict, in his order said, "Thus on an overall appreciation of the respective orders passed by the (division) bench including the view favourable to applicant and the dissenting view and in light of the order of the Supreme Court, I am of the opinion that the applicant is entitled for interim bail...It cannot be said that an 86 years old ailing person...can confine his treatment to particular therapy or particular system of medicines."

According to Live Law, Asaram Bapu had moved a plea before the high court seeking temporary bail for six months. His counsel had argued that the doctors were of the opinion that Asaram Bapu requires Panchkarma therapy - a 90-day course. Notably, the Supreme Court, in January this year, granted him interim bail till March 31 on medical grounds.

Interestingly, earlier today a division bench of Justice Ilesh J Vora and Justice Sandeep N Bhatt had delivered a split verdict on Asaram's plea, wherein Justice Vora granted temporary bail for three months; on the other hand Justice Bhatt has rejected the plea.

