'India ready to offer all possible assistance': PM Modi "concerned" after massive earthquake jolts Myanmar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern after massive earthquake of magnitude 7.2 on the Richter scale hit central Myanmar on Friday with strong tremors felt in Thailand's capital, Bangkok.

PM Modi tweeted, "Concerned by the situation in the wake of the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and wellbeing of everyone. India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby."

"Also asked the MEA to remain in touch with the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand," he added.

Myanmar earthquake causes chaos, panic

A high-rise under construction in Bangkok collapsed after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Thailand and Myanmar on Friday afternoon, causing widespread panic and chaos.

Dramatic videos on social media showed skyscraper under construction and multi-story building collapsing into a cloud of dust as onlookers fled in fear.

The earthquake, followed by a 6.4 magnitude aftershock, prompted evacuations in Bangkok. People were advised to stay outdoors in case of further tremors. Tourists in the city, including Fraser Morton from Scotland, described scenes of chaos as buildings swayed and panic ensued.

The earthquake also caused damage in Myanmar, including a collapsed bridge and damaged buildings in Mandalay. In Bangkok, many high-rise residents experienced shaking and falling debris, prompting evacuations and an emergency government meeting.

A state of emergency has been declared in Bangkok after earthquake, Thailand PM announced.

