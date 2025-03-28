user
user icon

'India ready to offer all possible assistance': PM Modi "concerned" after massive earthquake jolts Myanmar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern after massive earthquake of magnitude 7.2 on the Richter scale hit central Myanmar on Friday with strong tremors felt in Thailand's capital, Bangkok.

BREAKING: 'India ready to offer all possible assistance': PM Modi 'concerned' after earthquake jolts Myanmar shk
Shweta Kumari
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Mar 28, 2025, 2:17 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern after massive earthquake of magnitude 7.2 on the Richter scale hit central Myanmar on Friday with strong tremors felt in Thailand's capital, Bangkok.

PM Modi tweeted, "Concerned by the situation in the wake of the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and wellbeing of everyone. India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby."

"Also asked the MEA to remain in touch with the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand," he added.

Also read: Earthquake of magnitude 7.2 jolts Myanmar, strong tremors felt in Bangkok; WATCH dramatic videos

Myanmar earthquake causes chaos, panic

A high-rise under construction in Bangkok collapsed after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Thailand and Myanmar on Friday afternoon, causing widespread panic and chaos.

Dramatic videos on social media showed skyscraper under construction and multi-story building collapsing into a cloud of dust as onlookers fled in fear.

The earthquake, followed by a 6.4 magnitude aftershock, prompted evacuations in Bangkok. People were advised to stay outdoors in case of further tremors. Tourists in the city, including Fraser Morton from Scotland, described scenes of chaos as buildings swayed and panic ensued.

The earthquake also caused damage in Myanmar, including a collapsed bridge and damaged buildings in Mandalay. In Bangkok, many high-rise residents experienced shaking and falling debris, prompting evacuations and an emergency government meeting.

A state of emergency has been declared in Bangkok after earthquake, Thailand PM announced.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru techie who killed wife, stuffed body in suitcase attempts suicide, found unconscious in Maharashtra shk

Bengaluru techie who killed wife, stuffed body in suitcase attempts suicide, found unconscious in Maharashtra

Bigg Boss Kannada stars Vinay Gowda and Rajath Kishan arrested over viral video displaying 'machete' anr

Bigg Boss Kannada stars Vinay Gowda and Rajath Kishan arrested over viral video displaying 'machete'

PM Modi's two-nation tour to Thailand, Sri Lanka begins next week; will attend BIMSTEC Summit shk

PM Modi's two-nation tour to Thailand, Sri Lanka begins next week; will attend BIMSTEC Summit

'Mainstream media vultures, miscommunication arm of ruling party': Kunal Kamra blasts media amid Shinde row shk

'Mainstream media vultures, miscommunication arm of ruling party': Kunal Kamra blasts media amid Shinde row

Kunal Kamra moves Madras HC for transit anticipatory bail amid Shinde joke row: 'Scared for life in Mumbai' shk

Kunal Kamra moves Madras HC for transit anticipatory bail amid Shinde joke row: 'Scared for life in Mumbai'

Recent Stories

Bengaluru techie who killed wife, stuffed body in suitcase attempts suicide, found unconscious in Maharashtra shk

Bengaluru techie who killed wife, stuffed body in suitcase attempts suicide, found unconscious in Maharashtra

Sachin Tendulkar joins Ghibli trend; Transforms his 2011 World Cup win into stunning AI-generated visuals HRD

Sachin Tendulkar joins Ghibli trend; Transforms his 2011 World Cup win into stunning AI-generated visuals

WhatsApp Telegram, emails under govt radar from April 1: Know new tax rules AJR

WhatsApp, Telegram, emails under govt radar from April 1: Know new tax rules

Salman Khan slams Kangana Ranaut's nepo war; 'Her kids should do something else' says actor MEG

Salman Khan slams Kangana Ranaut's nepo war; 'Her kids should do something else' says actor

Earthquake rocks Myanmar: 10 biggest earthquakes ever recorded snt

Earthquake rocks Myanmar: 10 biggest earthquakes ever recorded

Recent Videos

'Women Not Safe in Bengal': BJP’s Dilip Ghosh Reacts to CM Mamata’s Dramatic Confrontation in UK

'Women Not Safe in Bengal': BJP’s Dilip Ghosh Reacts to CM Mamata’s Dramatic Confrontation in UK

Video Icon
MS-13 Gang Leader Arrested in Virginia: US Attorney General Pam Bondi | Asianet Newsable

MS-13 Gang Leader Arrested in Virginia: US Attorney General Pam Bondi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Putin Will Die Soon': Ukraine President Zelenskyy Amid and Black Sea Ceasefire Deal

'Putin Will Die Soon': Ukraine President Zelenskyy Amid and Black Sea Ceasefire Deal

Video Icon
‘Didi Walks Like a Royal Bengal Tiger’: Mamata Banerjee After Being Heckled at Oxford Event

‘Didi Walks Like a Royal Bengal Tiger’: Mamata Banerjee After Being Heckled at Oxford Event

Video Icon
‘Didi Walks Like a Royal Bengal Tiger’: Mamata Banerjee After Being Heckled at Oxford Event

‘Didi Walks Like a Royal Bengal Tiger’: Mamata Banerjee After Being Heckled at Oxford Event

Video Icon