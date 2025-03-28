Tear gas, vehicles & houses torched as pro-monarchists clash with cops in Nepal; curfew imposed (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Violence broke out in Kathmandu on Friday after protesters calling for the restoration of monarchy in Nepal clashed with security personnel. The administration has imposed a curfew in the Tinkune, Sinamangal and Koteshwor areas of Kathmandu and tightened security measures

Kathmandu Post reported that pro-monarchists led by businessman Durga Prasai pushed for the restoration of the monarchy at Tinkune, near the airport.



They vandalised a building and set it on fire at Tinkune. Demonstrators also smashed windows of a building along the roadside.

The publication reported that tensions escalated when protesters attempted to break through the designated security perimeter and hurled stones at police, prompting security personnel to respond with tear gas.

The news daily said the protest was led by the Nawaraj Subedi-led joint movement committee, with Durga Prasai mobilising supporters. The Rastriya Prajatantra Party, along with other groups, joined the protest.



According to local media outlet Republica, officials at the Ministry of Home Affairs held an emergency meeting. The country's Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, the Home Secretary, security chiefs, and senior officials reviewed the curfew order and devised security strategies.

Also read: All Indians in Thailand safe, Embassy issues 24/7 emergency helpline after massive earthquake jolts Myanmar

Kathmandu Valley Police have been authorized to open fire if necessary to control the situation.

Police personnel had erected barricades across the capital city of Nepal to prevent clashes between pro-monarchists and pro-republicans who held simultaneous protests.

Curfew ordered in Tinkune, Sinamangal and Koteshwor areas of Kathmandu, Nepal. Police personnel made announcements, "Curfew order has been issued. It is requested, that you get out of the area as soon as possible.

The Socialist Front, comprising opposition parties like CPN-Maoist Center and CPN-Unified Socialist, rallied in favour of the republic at Bhrikutimandap.

Both groups had obtained permission from the Kathmandu District Administration Office, and over 3,500 police personnel were deployed to maintain order.

Also read: Kunal Kamra gets pre-arrest bail till April 7 from Madras HC over Eknath Shinde 'gaddar' joke row

Latest Videos