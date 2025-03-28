user
user icon

Tear gas, vehicles & houses torched as pro-monarchists clash with cops in Nepal; curfew imposed (WATCH)

Violence broke out in Kathmandu on Friday after protesters calling for the restoration of monarchy in Nepal clashed with security personnel.
 

Tear gas, vehicles & houses torched as pro-monarchists clash with cops in Nepal; curfew imposed (WATCH) shk
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Mar 28, 2025, 6:16 PM IST

Violence broke out in Kathmandu on Friday after protesters calling for the restoration of monarchy in Nepal clashed with security personnel. The administration has imposed a curfew in the Tinkune, Sinamangal and Koteshwor areas of Kathmandu and tightened security measures

Kathmandu Post reported that pro-monarchists led by businessman Durga Prasai pushed for the restoration of the monarchy at Tinkune, near the airport.

They vandalised a building and set it on fire at Tinkune. Demonstrators also smashed windows of a building along the roadside.

The publication reported that tensions escalated when protesters attempted to break through the designated security perimeter and hurled stones at police, prompting security personnel to respond with tear gas.

The news daily said the protest was led by the Nawaraj Subedi-led joint movement committee, with Durga Prasai mobilising supporters. The Rastriya Prajatantra Party, along with other groups, joined the protest.

According to local media outlet Republica, officials at the Ministry of Home Affairs held an emergency meeting. The country's Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, the Home Secretary, security chiefs, and senior officials reviewed the curfew order and devised security strategies.

Also read: All Indians in Thailand safe, Embassy issues 24/7 emergency helpline after massive earthquake jolts Myanmar

Kathmandu Valley Police have been authorized to open fire if necessary to control the situation.

Police personnel had erected barricades across the capital city of Nepal to prevent clashes between pro-monarchists and pro-republicans who held simultaneous protests.

Curfew ordered in Tinkune, Sinamangal and Koteshwor areas of Kathmandu, Nepal. Police personnel made announcements, "Curfew order has been issued. It is requested, that you get out of the area as soon as possible.

The Socialist Front, comprising opposition parties like CPN-Maoist Center and CPN-Unified Socialist, rallied in favour of the republic at Bhrikutimandap.

Both groups had obtained permission from the Kathmandu District Administration Office, and over 3,500 police personnel were deployed to maintain order. 

Also read: Kunal Kamra gets pre-arrest bail till April 7 from Madras HC over Eknath Shinde 'gaddar' joke row

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Myanmar earthquake: Bangkok high-rise building collapse becomes shocking symbol of devastation (WATCH) snt

Myanmar earthquake: Bangkok high-rise building collapse becomes shocking symbol of devastation (WATCH)

'At least 25 dead, 43 trapped, state of emergency': Myanmar earthquake causes chaos, widespread destruction shk

'At least 25 dead, 43 trapped, state of emergency': Myanmar earthquake causes chaos, widespread destruction

BREAKING: Earthquake of magnitude 7.2 hits Myanmar, no casualties so far shk

Earthquake of magnitude 7.2 jolts Myanmar, strong tremors felt in Bangkok; WATCH dramatic videos

Donald Trump hosts Iftar dinner at White House, thanks Muslim Americans for support in 2024 election (WATCH) snt

Donald Trump hosts Iftar dinner at White House, thanks Muslim Americans for support in 2024 election (WATCH)

Ramadan mercy: UAE grants clemency to thousands including over 500 Indians anr

Ramadan mercy: UAE grants clemency to thousands including over 500 Indians

Recent Stories

BREAKING: Rape convict Asaram Bapu gets interim bail for 3 more months till June 30 on medical grounds shk

Rape convict Asaram Bapu gets interim bail for 3 more months till June 30 on medical grounds

IPL 2025: Kane Williamson highlights LSG's execution of plan in their famous win against SRH HRD

IPL 2025: Kane Williamson highlights LSG's execution of plan in their famous win against SRH

Zen Technologies bags order from Defence ministry for L70 guns' IADCS shk

Zen Technologies bags order from Defence ministry for L70 guns’ IADCS

Lord Shiva Baby Boy Names Unique Modern Hindu Inspiration SRI

Unique Lord Shiva Names for Your Son: Blessings and Significance

Unlock Health Benefits of Muskmelon Seeds Daily Consumption sri

Store Muskmelon Seeds Instead of Throwing, 6 Benefits of Daily Use

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | When is Eid Al Fitr 2025? March 30th or 31st?

Gulf Pulse | When is Eid Al Fitr 2025? March 30th or 31st?

Video Icon
Farmers Hold Human Skeletons in Protest, Demands Centre to Implement MSP | Asianet Newsable

Farmers Hold Human Skeletons in Protest, Demands Centre to Implement MSP | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Panic Grips Bangkok as 7.7 Quake Shakes Myanmar, People Flood Streets

Panic Grips Bangkok as 7.7 Quake Shakes Myanmar, People Flood Streets

Video Icon
Mahima Kumari Mewar Lashes Out at SP MP Ramji Lal Suman Over Statement on Rana Sanga

Mahima Kumari Mewar Lashes Out at SP MP Ramji Lal Suman Over Statement on Rana Sanga

Video Icon
Shock and Panic as Sky-High Pool Sways During 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Bangkok

Shock and Panic as Sky-High Pool Sways During 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Bangkok

Video Icon