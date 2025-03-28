Bengaluru techie who killed wife, stuffed body in suitcase attempts suicide, found unconscious in Maharashtra

Read Full Article

The husband of a 32 year-old woman, whose body was found in a suitcase in Bengaluru, is undergoing treatment in Pune for alleged suicide attempt, police said on Friday. The victim, identified as Gauri Khedekar, whose body had severe stab wounds, was a native of Maharashtra. Her husband, Rakesh Rajendra Khedekar, is the the prime suspect in the case.

According to news agency PTI, officials said Rakesh fled Bengaluru after the crime and reportedly attempted to die by suicide by consuming poison. He was subsequently admitted to a hospital in Pune, where he remains under medical care. Police have detained him in connection with his wife's murder.

Rakesh was discovered unconscious in Maharashtra’s Satara district. "We found the man lying on the road in an unconscious state on Thursday night. He later told us that he had killed his wife. By the time we informed our seniors, the news about the murder in Bengaluru had surfaced," said Yashwant Nalawade, senior inspector, Shirwal police station, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, speaking at a press conference, City Police Commissioner B Dayananda said, “He was found admitted in a hospital in Pune. Apparently, it is said he had consumed poison in a suicide attempt. He is in the hospital, and our team has already contacted Pune police."

A police team from Bengaluru has been dispatched to Pune, and once Rakesh is fit for discharge, he will be escorted back to the city for further questioning. Officials suspect that a marital dispute may have escalated into the brutal crime.

Techie murders wife, stuffs body in suitcase

The shocking incident came to light when the house owner alerted the police control room around 5:30 pm on Thursday. Gauri and Rakesh had recently relocated to Bengaluru, moving into a flat in Doddakammanahalli village under Hulimavu police station limits. Rakesh was employed as a project manager in an IT firm and had been working remotely, while Gauri held a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media.

The police found the woman’s body stuffed inside a suitcase in the bathroom of the couple’s residence. Deep stab wounds were visible, indicating a violent attack. Forensic teams rushed to the scene and collected crucial evidence as part of the ongoing investigation.

While the exact motive remains unclear, authorities suspect that a domestic conflict might have turned fatal.

