user
user icon

Bengaluru techie who killed wife, stuffed body in suitcase attempts suicide, found unconscious in Maharashtra

The husband of a 32 year-old woman, whose body was found in a suitcase in Bengaluru, is the prime suspect and is undergoing treatment in Pune for alleged suicide attempt, police said on Friday.

Bengaluru techie who killed wife, stuffed body in suitcase attempts suicide, found unconscious in Maharashtra shk
Shweta Kumari
Shweta Kumari
Published: Mar 28, 2025, 2:46 PM IST

The husband of a 32 year-old woman, whose body was found in a suitcase in Bengaluru, is undergoing treatment in Pune for alleged suicide attempt, police said on Friday. The victim, identified as Gauri Khedekar, whose body had severe stab wounds, was a native of Maharashtra. Her husband, Rakesh Rajendra Khedekar, is the the prime suspect in the case.

According to news agency PTI, officials said Rakesh fled Bengaluru after the crime and reportedly attempted to die by suicide by consuming poison. He was subsequently admitted to a hospital in Pune, where he remains under medical care. Police have detained him in connection with his wife's murder.

Rakesh was discovered unconscious in Maharashtra’s Satara district. "We found the man lying on the road in an unconscious state on Thursday night. He later told us that he had killed his wife. By the time we informed our seniors, the news about the murder in Bengaluru had surfaced," said Yashwant Nalawade, senior inspector, Shirwal police station, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, speaking at a press conference, City Police Commissioner B Dayananda said, “He was found admitted in a hospital in Pune. Apparently, it is said he had consumed poison in a suicide attempt. He is in the hospital, and our team has already contacted Pune police."

A police team from Bengaluru has been dispatched to Pune, and once Rakesh is fit for discharge, he will be escorted back to the city for further questioning. Officials suspect that a marital dispute may have escalated into the brutal crime.

Also read: 'India ready to offer all possible assistance': PM Modi "concerned" after massive earthquake jolts Myanmar

Techie murders wife, stuffs body in suitcase

The shocking incident came to light when the house owner alerted the police control room around 5:30 pm on Thursday. Gauri and Rakesh had recently relocated to Bengaluru, moving into a flat in Doddakammanahalli village under Hulimavu police station limits. Rakesh was employed as a project manager in an IT firm and had been working remotely, while Gauri held a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media.

The police found the woman’s body stuffed inside a suitcase in the bathroom of the couple’s residence. Deep stab wounds were visible, indicating a violent attack. Forensic teams rushed to the scene and collected crucial evidence as part of the ongoing investigation.

While the exact motive remains unclear, authorities suspect that a domestic conflict might have turned fatal. 

Also read: Bengaluru: Body of Maharashtra woman found in suitcase, police nab missing husband from Pune

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss Kannada stars Vinay Gowda and Rajath Kishan arrested over viral video displaying 'machete' anr

Bigg Boss Kannada stars Vinay Gowda and Rajath Kishan arrested over viral video displaying 'machete'

BEML secures Rs 405 crore order to supply 42 more metro cars for Bengaluru Metro Phase 2 snt

BEML secures Rs 405 crore order to supply 42 more metro cars for Bengaluru Metro Phase 2

Bengaluru: Body of Maharashtra woman found in suitcase, police hunt for missing husband anr

Bengaluru: Body of Maharashtra woman found in suitcase, police nab missing husband from Pune

Karnataka Milk Federation justifies nandini milk curd price hike, 'will directly benefit farmers' anr

Karnataka Milk Federation justifies price hike, 'will directly benefit farmers'

Nandini milk price up by Rs 9 in 20 months; CM Siddaramaiah justifies latest Rs 4 hike ddr

Nandini milk price up by Rs 9 in 20 months; CM Siddaramaiah justifies latest Rs 4 hike

Recent Stories

Sachin Tendulkar joins Ghibli trend; Transforms his 2011 World Cup win into stunning AI-generated visuals HRD

Sachin Tendulkar joins Ghibli trend; Transforms his 2011 World Cup win into stunning AI-generated visuals

WhatsApp Telegram, emails under govt radar from April 1: Know new tax rules AJR

WhatsApp, Telegram, emails under govt radar from April 1: Know new tax rules

Salman Khan slams Kangana Ranaut's nepo war; 'Her kids should do something else' says actor MEG

Salman Khan slams Kangana Ranaut's nepo war; 'Her kids should do something else' says actor

Earthquake rocks Myanmar: 10 biggest earthquakes ever recorded snt

Earthquake rocks Myanmar: 10 biggest earthquakes ever recorded

Qatar Gold Rate on March 28 2025: 22k, 24k, 18k gold rate surges! CHECK anr

Qatar Gold Rate on March 28: 22k, 24k, 18k gold rate surges! CHECK

Recent Videos

'Women Not Safe in Bengal': BJP’s Dilip Ghosh Reacts to CM Mamata’s Dramatic Confrontation in UK

'Women Not Safe in Bengal': BJP’s Dilip Ghosh Reacts to CM Mamata’s Dramatic Confrontation in UK

Video Icon
MS-13 Gang Leader Arrested in Virginia: US Attorney General Pam Bondi | Asianet Newsable

MS-13 Gang Leader Arrested in Virginia: US Attorney General Pam Bondi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Putin Will Die Soon': Ukraine President Zelenskyy Amid and Black Sea Ceasefire Deal

'Putin Will Die Soon': Ukraine President Zelenskyy Amid and Black Sea Ceasefire Deal

Video Icon
‘Didi Walks Like a Royal Bengal Tiger’: Mamata Banerjee After Being Heckled at Oxford Event

‘Didi Walks Like a Royal Bengal Tiger’: Mamata Banerjee After Being Heckled at Oxford Event

Video Icon
‘Didi Walks Like a Royal Bengal Tiger’: Mamata Banerjee After Being Heckled at Oxford Event

‘Didi Walks Like a Royal Bengal Tiger’: Mamata Banerjee After Being Heckled at Oxford Event

Video Icon