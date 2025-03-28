user
user icon

Zen Technologies bags order from Defence ministry for L70 guns’ IADCS

Anti-drone tech firm Zen Technologies has signed a contract with the Defence ministry for supplying of Integrated Air Defence Combat Simulator (IADCS) for the L70 Gun worth Rs 152 crore.

Zen Technologies bags order from Defence ministry for L70 guns' IADCS shk
Anish Kumar
Anish Kumar
Published: Mar 28, 2025, 7:14 PM IST

Anti-drone tech firm Zen Technologies has signed a contract with the Defence ministry for supplying of Integrated Air Defence Combat Simulator (IADCS) for the L70 Gun worth Rs 152 crore, in an effort to reinforce the country’s pursuit of technological self-reliance in the defence sector.

“This order is a testament to our unwavering belief in innovation and our ability to build world-class indigenous solutions for the defence forces,” said Arjun Dutt Atluri, Vice President, Zen Technologies.

The IADCS is a cutting-edge virtual simulation system designed to provide comprehensive training for air defence operations.

Developed entirely through Zen's internal R&D efforts under the Make II category, “the project showcases the company’s commitment to building proprietary technologies and intellectual property with strategic value to the armed forces,” the company said.

“We invested in the research and development of this simulator independently, convinced of its transformative potential. With its successful induction, we foresee significant interest not only from within India but also from friendly foreign nations operating legacy air defence platforms like the L70 gun,” Arjun Dutt Atluri said.

Also read: Tear gas, vehicles & houses torched as pro-monarchists clash with cops in Nepal; curfew imposed (WATCH)

“This marks an important milestone in our journey to becoming a global leader in virtual defence training systems,” he added.

The company further stated that IADCS enhances operator readiness and unit-level coordination through hyper-realistic virtual environments that replicate real-world scenarios, thereby reducing the need for costly and logistically complex live training exercises.

“The solution is scalable and adaptable, offering significant long-term operational and economic benefits.”

“With this contract, Zen continues to demonstrate its capability to conceptualize, design, and deliver complex defence training solutions that uphold national strategic interests and meet international standards.”

Also read: In biggest defence deal, India approves procurement of 156 LCH Prachand helicopters worth over Rs 62,000 crore

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: Rape convict Asaram Bapu gets interim bail for 3 more months till June 30 on medical grounds shk

Rape convict Asaram Bapu gets interim bail for 3 more months till June 30 on medical grounds

Not the first earthquake with magnitude 7: NCS Director explains why Myanmar is prone to deadly seismic events shk

Not the first earthquake with magnitude 7: NCS Director explains why Myanmar is prone to deadly seismic events

BREAKING: In biggest defence deal, India approves procurement of 156 LCH Prachand helicopters shk

In biggest defence deal, India approves procurement of 156 LCH Prachand helicopters worth over Rs 62,000 crore

BREAKING: Kunal Kamra gets pre-arrest bail from Madras HC amid Eknath Shinde 'gaddar' joke row shk

Kunal Kamra gets pre-arrest bail till April 7 from Madras HC over Eknath Shinde 'gaddar' joke row

All Indians in Thailand safe, Embassy issues 24/7 emergency helpline after massive earthquake jolts Myanmar shk

All Indians in Thailand safe, Embassy issues 24/7 emergency helpline after massive earthquake jolts Myanmar

Recent Stories

BREAKING: Rape convict Asaram Bapu gets interim bail for 3 more months till June 30 on medical grounds shk

Rape convict Asaram Bapu gets interim bail for 3 more months till June 30 on medical grounds

IPL 2025: Kane Williamson highlights LSG's execution of plan in their famous win against SRH HRD

IPL 2025: Kane Williamson highlights LSG's execution of plan in their famous win against SRH

Lord Shiva Baby Boy Names Unique Modern Hindu Inspiration SRI

Unique Lord Shiva Names for Your Son: Blessings and Significance

Unlock Health Benefits of Muskmelon Seeds Daily Consumption sri

Store Muskmelon Seeds Instead of Throwing, 6 Benefits of Daily Use

Gold Stocks Gain As Precious Metal Hits Record High – But Retail Sentiment Weakens

Gold Stocks Gain As Precious Metal Hits Record High – But Retail Sentiment Weakens

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | When is Eid Al Fitr 2025? March 30th or 31st?

Gulf Pulse | When is Eid Al Fitr 2025? March 30th or 31st?

Video Icon
Farmers Hold Human Skeletons in Protest, Demands Centre to Implement MSP | Asianet Newsable

Farmers Hold Human Skeletons in Protest, Demands Centre to Implement MSP | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Panic Grips Bangkok as 7.7 Quake Shakes Myanmar, People Flood Streets

Panic Grips Bangkok as 7.7 Quake Shakes Myanmar, People Flood Streets

Video Icon
Mahima Kumari Mewar Lashes Out at SP MP Ramji Lal Suman Over Statement on Rana Sanga

Mahima Kumari Mewar Lashes Out at SP MP Ramji Lal Suman Over Statement on Rana Sanga

Video Icon
Shock and Panic as Sky-High Pool Sways During 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Bangkok

Shock and Panic as Sky-High Pool Sways During 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Bangkok

Video Icon