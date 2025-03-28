Zen Technologies bags order from Defence ministry for L70 guns’ IADCS

Read Full Article

Anti-drone tech firm Zen Technologies has signed a contract with the Defence ministry for supplying of Integrated Air Defence Combat Simulator (IADCS) for the L70 Gun worth Rs 152 crore, in an effort to reinforce the country’s pursuit of technological self-reliance in the defence sector.

“This order is a testament to our unwavering belief in innovation and our ability to build world-class indigenous solutions for the defence forces,” said Arjun Dutt Atluri, Vice President, Zen Technologies.

The IADCS is a cutting-edge virtual simulation system designed to provide comprehensive training for air defence operations.

Developed entirely through Zen's internal R&D efforts under the Make II category, “the project showcases the company’s commitment to building proprietary technologies and intellectual property with strategic value to the armed forces,” the company said.

“We invested in the research and development of this simulator independently, convinced of its transformative potential. With its successful induction, we foresee significant interest not only from within India but also from friendly foreign nations operating legacy air defence platforms like the L70 gun,” Arjun Dutt Atluri said.

“This marks an important milestone in our journey to becoming a global leader in virtual defence training systems,” he added.

The company further stated that IADCS enhances operator readiness and unit-level coordination through hyper-realistic virtual environments that replicate real-world scenarios, thereby reducing the need for costly and logistically complex live training exercises.

“The solution is scalable and adaptable, offering significant long-term operational and economic benefits.”

“With this contract, Zen continues to demonstrate its capability to conceptualize, design, and deliver complex defence training solutions that uphold national strategic interests and meet international standards.”

