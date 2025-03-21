user
Mar 21, 2025, 8:43 AM IST

LIVE India News updates on March 21: Sambhal Court issues notice to Rahul Gandhi over 'Fight against Indian state' remark

india news today live breaking updates march 21 2025

Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.

8:43 AM IST

Sambhal Court issues notice to Rahul Gandhi over 'Fight against Indian state' remark

Speaking to ANI, Advocate Sachin Goyal on Thursday said the court accepted the complaint and issued the notice to Gandhi, directing him to either appear in court on April 4, or submit a response.

8:33 AM IST

Bihar encounter: Notorious criminal shot while fleeing arrest in Patna

City SP, Patna West, Sarath RS, stated that the police had received information about Sonu Kumar's location and acted quickly to reach the spot. However, the criminals fired at the police team, prompting them to retaliate.

