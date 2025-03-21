IPL 2025: D Gukesh receives customized CSK jersey from Ravichandran Ashwin at Chepauk (WATCH)

Read Full Article

World Chess Champion Dommaraju Gukesh made his visit to the Chepauk Stadium, the home ground of the five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings and met veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Last year in December, D Gukesh scripted history by becoming the youngest chess player to script a World Chess Championship triumph and the second Indian to do so after legend Vishwanathan Anand, who has five titles of the prestigious tournament under his belt. The 18-year-old won the maiden World Chess Championship title by defeating the defending champion Ding Liren of China. The previous record holder for the youngest champion of the prestigious chess tournament was Russian Grandmaster Garry Kasparov, who won the title in 1985 at the age of 22.

Given D Gukesh rapid rise in the world of chess, Chennai Super Kings honoured the chess prodigy by inviting him to the Chepauk Stadium ahead of the IPL 2025. In a video posted by CSK on its social media handles, Gukesh was seen posing in front of the Chepaul Stadium before entering the venue, where met Ashwin. He also received a customized CSK jersey with a name on the back of his shirt from the veteran Indian off-spiner. D Gukesh and Ashwin were seen playing chess before they both signed on the chess board.

Along with the video, CSK wrote, “World champion of chess! A Chennai paiyan at heart! A sparring with Ashwin! Introducing Chennai Superstars! Get set to meet Gukesh and his love for the city!

WATCH: D Gukesh and Ravichandran Ashwin meeting

D Gukesh witnessed a rapid rise in his chess career after earning the Grandmaster title, achieving remarkable victories in the elite tournaments, earning his reputation as the next big thing in Indian chess. Over the last couple of years, Gukesh has been in the spotlight for his exceptional performances, including winning the FIDE Candidates Tournament, which secured him a spot in the World Chess Championship.

D Gukesh’s tactical brilliance and consistency have often drawn comparisons with the Indian chess legend Vishwanathan Anand, further solidifying his status as a future great in the sport.

Chennai Super Kings aim for sixth IPL title

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings will begin their quest for a record-breaking sixth IPL title when they take on their rivals Mumbai Indians in the opening match at the Chepauk Stadium on Sunday, March 23.

Chennai Super Kings hold the joint-record alongside Mumbai Indians of winning five IPL titles. The last time CSK won the elusive title was in 2023, when they defeated Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans in the thrilling final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, the Chennai Super Kings failed to defend their IPL title as they did not qualify for the playoffs after getting knocked out of the tournament by Royal Challengers Bengaluru based on NRR in the league stage.

Ahead of the IPL 2025, Chennai Super Kings retained their core players including Ravindra Jadeja (18 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (18 crore), Shivam Dube (12 crore), Matheesha Pathirna (13 crore), MS Dhoni (4 crore) while signing other players at the action. MS Dhoni was retained as the uncapped player as he retired from international cricket in 2020. Noor Ahmed, Ravichandran Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Anshul Kambhoj, Deepak Hooda and to name a few are new additions to the squad, while Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Mukesh Choudhary and others were bought back at the Auction.

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 squad

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rashid, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjanpreet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishnan Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth

