user
user

Political storm erupts in Karnataka after minister claim he and 48 others are victims of honey-trap scandal

Karnataka's Assembly is in turmoil after Minister Rajanna revealed a honey-trap scandal involving 49 prominent figures.

Political storm erupts in Karnataka after minister claim he and 48 others are victims of honey-trap scandal dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
Updated: Mar 21, 2025, 3:13 PM IST

Bengaluru: Karnataka Assembly witnessed a massive political storm on Thursday after Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna revealed that he, along with 48 other prominent individuals, including legislators, central leaders, and judges, have fallen victim to a honey-trap scandal. This explosive admission has sparked intense debate and demands for a high-level investigation.

Also Read: Karnataka honey trap scandal: Minister KN Rajanna, son claim 'targeted for months'

Rajanna's claims suggest that the scandal is far-reaching, with obscene videos of the victims allegedly being circulated. The BJP has seized on the issue, with former minister V Sunil Kumar accusing the Congress government of running a "honey-trap factory" and demanding strict action.

"Attempt to malign political opponents"

Senior BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has pointed fingers at a senior Congress leader, alleging that the scandal is an attempt to malign political opponents ahead of a leadership battle. Yatnal warned that this could be just the beginning, with more politicians potentially being targeted in the future.

The debate has taken a personal turn, with BJP MLA Munirathna, who is facing a sexual harassment complaint, claiming that he too has been a victim of political vendetta. He has demanded a CBI probe into the allegations, saying that he is willing to face punishment if found guilty, but urging that his character not be assassinated.

The BJP state president, BY Vijayendra, has echoed this demand, stating that neither judges nor the SIT can investigate the matter. He has called on Rajanna to reveal the name of the person behind the honey-trap scandal.

Meanwhile, Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi has revealed that there have been two failed attempts to trap a senior minister. He has assured that the government will take action if a complaint is filed.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has also weighed in, saying that he stands by the demand for legal action against those responsible for the honey-traps. However, he has emphasized that a complaint must be filed first, followed by a thorough investigation.

Also Read: Karnataka rocked by honey trap scandal: Home Minister orders high-level probe into minister's shocking claim

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka political quagmire: Honeytrap scandal rocks the assembly - but at what cost? snt

Karnataka's political quagmire: Honeytrap scandal rocks the assembly - but at what cost?

"For last 6 months...": Karnataka Minister Rajanna's son on 'honey trap' attempt ddr

Karnataka honey trap scandal: Minister KN Rajanna, son claim 'targeted for months'

"Congress has become modern Muslim League": BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari on Karnataka's resolution against Waqf Bill ddr

BJP leader calls Congress a 'modern Muslim League' after Karnataka opposes Waqf Amendment Bill

Karnataka Home Minister orders high-level probe into 'honey trap' attempt on state minister ddr

Karnataka rocked by honey trap scandal: Home Minister orders high-level probe into minister's shocking claim

Karnataka approves 100% salary hike for CM, Ministers, and MLAs ddr

100% salary hike approved for Karnataka CM, ministers, MLAs

Recent Stories

NZ vs PAK: Haris Rauf takes Glenn Phillips-like stunning catch to dismiss Finn Allen in 3rd T20I (WATCH) HRD

NZ vs PAK: Haris Rauf takes Glenn Phillips-like stunning catch to dismiss Finn Allen in 3rd T20I (WATCH)

Saif Ali Khan's iconic RACE dialogues that will leave you thrilled NTI

Saif Ali Khan's iconic RACE dialogues that will leave you thrilled

Night train travel tips: Essential rules for smooth, safe journey AJR

Night train travel tips: Essential rules for smooth, safe journey

Heathrow Airport shuts down for a day: Fire at substation, power outage, canceled flights - What we know so far shk

Heathrow Airport shuts down for a day: Fire at substation, power outage, canceled flights| What we know so far

"Conducting unbiased probe": Nagpur police arrest 99 in connection with violent clashes over Aurangzeb's grave dmn

"Conducting unbiased probe": Nagpur police arrest 99 in connection with violent clashes over Aurangzeb's grave

Recent Videos

99 Arrested in Nagpur: Police Tighten Security Ahead of Friday Prayers | Asianet Newsable

99 Arrested in Nagpur: Police Tighten Security Ahead of Friday Prayers | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Justice Varma's Transfer NOT ENOUGH, Probe Needed': Ex-SCBA President Vikas Singh

'Justice Varma's Transfer NOT ENOUGH, Probe Needed': Ex-SCBA President Vikas Singh

Video Icon
Farmers Stage ‘Rail Roko’ Protest in Tiruchirappalli Over Punjab Crackdown | Asianet Newsable

Farmers Stage ‘Rail Roko’ Protest in Tiruchirappalli Over Punjab Crackdown | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Farmers Stage ‘Rail Roko’ Protest in Tiruchirappalli Over Punjab Crackdown | Asianet Newsable

Farmers Stage ‘Rail Roko’ Protest in Tiruchirappalli Over Punjab Crackdown | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Haryana CM Pays Tribute to Late Dr. Debendra Pradhan in Bhubaneswar | Asianet Newsable

Haryana CM Pays Tribute to Late Dr. Debendra Pradhan in Bhubaneswar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon