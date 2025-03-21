Political storm erupts in Karnataka after minister claim he and 48 others are victims of honey-trap scandal

Read Full Article

Bengaluru: Karnataka Assembly witnessed a massive political storm on Thursday after Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna revealed that he, along with 48 other prominent individuals, including legislators, central leaders, and judges, have fallen victim to a honey-trap scandal. This explosive admission has sparked intense debate and demands for a high-level investigation.

Rajanna's claims suggest that the scandal is far-reaching, with obscene videos of the victims allegedly being circulated. The BJP has seized on the issue, with former minister V Sunil Kumar accusing the Congress government of running a "honey-trap factory" and demanding strict action.

"Attempt to malign political opponents"

Senior BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has pointed fingers at a senior Congress leader, alleging that the scandal is an attempt to malign political opponents ahead of a leadership battle. Yatnal warned that this could be just the beginning, with more politicians potentially being targeted in the future.

The debate has taken a personal turn, with BJP MLA Munirathna, who is facing a sexual harassment complaint, claiming that he too has been a victim of political vendetta. He has demanded a CBI probe into the allegations, saying that he is willing to face punishment if found guilty, but urging that his character not be assassinated.

The BJP state president, BY Vijayendra, has echoed this demand, stating that neither judges nor the SIT can investigate the matter. He has called on Rajanna to reveal the name of the person behind the honey-trap scandal.

Meanwhile, Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi has revealed that there have been two failed attempts to trap a senior minister. He has assured that the government will take action if a complaint is filed.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has also weighed in, saying that he stands by the demand for legal action against those responsible for the honey-traps. However, he has emphasized that a complaint must be filed first, followed by a thorough investigation.

