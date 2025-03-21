TRAGIC! Passenger dies mid-flight on Air India, found dead after arrival in Lucknow

Read Full Article

A 52-year-old passenger, Aashif Daulla Ansari, from Gopalganj, Bihar, was found dead on Air India flight AI2845 after it landed at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport on Friday at 8:10 am. The flight had departed from New Delhi.

Fellow passengers reported that Ansari remained motionless in his seat, with his seatbelt still fastened and his meal untouched. When a stewardess approached him to clear his food plate and drinks, he did not respond. A group of doctors seated nearby examined Ansari and confirmed that he had no pulse.

Airport medical team's response in vain

The airport's medical team immediately responded, providing first aid before transporting Ansari to the hospital in an Advanced Life Support ambulance. Unfortunately, he was later pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding Ansari's death are currently unclear, and authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. The airport spokesperson expressed condolences to Ansari's family, stating, "This morning, a male passenger, who was unwell arrived at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow. Our medical team responded immediately, providing first aid before transporting him to the hospital in an Advanced Life Support ambulance. We are deeply saddened to learn that he later passed away. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family during this difficult time".

