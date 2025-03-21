Smart Meter Scam: Andhra Pradesh Then, Karnataka Now - Same Fraud

Read Full Article

Is there a huge scam in the Karnataka government electricity department? If we take into account the latest allegations of Asianet Suvarna News Channel and BJP, it seems to be true. If we observe the nature of this scam, it is similar to how the then opposition TDP alleged that the YSRCP government led by Jagan Mohan Reddy had committed a huge scam in the name of smart meters in the past. The same is happening in Karnataka now.

The opposition BJP has alleged that a scam of ₹7,500 crores has taken place in the purchase of smart meters in Karnataka. Allegations are pouring in that the prices of smart meters have been increased heavily due to allocation of the tender to suppliers instead of manufacturers. Also, there have been criticisms that the company providing software support is already a blacklisted company.

Compared to other states, smart meter prices have increased heavily in Karnataka. According to the documents received by Asianet News, the price of a single phase meter has increased from ₹950 to ₹4,998. The price of another type of single phase meter has increased from ₹2,400 to ₹9,000. The price of a three-phase meter has increased from ₹2,500 to ₹28,000. Similar allegations were made in AP in the past.

In Andhra Pradesh, allegations were made that a meter costing Rs.7,000 was sold for Rs.36,000. According to the details mentioned by TDP leader Somireddy in the past, while other states are buying each smart meter for Rs.4,000, the YCP government bought it for Rs.36,000. Irregularities of Rs.17 thousand crores took place in the purchase of these smart meters. The then government decided to collect this burden by putting it in the electricity bills. Smart meters are also being installed for motors used for agricultural wells in the fields, and the price of meters is double the price of motors, he said.

"In Rajasthan, the price of a smart meter including maintenance was quoted at Rs.7900 crore. Chandigarh government company quoted Rs.7100 crore. In our state alone, the tender for the price of smart meter including maintenance was finalized for Rs.36,975," he alleged.

Now similar allegations in Karnataka too

The central government is giving a subsidy of ₹900 for a smart meter. While other states have reduced the burden on the people by allocating this amount to the tender companies, the Karnataka government has paid the entire amount to the tender companies and also collected high amounts from the consumers. Asianet special report revealed that an additional ₹9,260 is being spent on each meter.

Bescom, Mescom, Hescom, Jescom, Sescom together spent an additional ₹7,408 crores for a total of 8 lakh smart meters. To whom was this huge amount diverted as profit? For what reason were the prices of smart meters increased heavily? Who should take responsibility for the Golmal that took place in the tender? The opposition BJP is demanding an inquiry through the House Committee, raising these questions.

