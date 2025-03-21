user
user

Smart Meter Scam: Andhra Pradesh Then, Karnataka Now - Same Fraud

According to Asianet News Exclusive, BJP alleges a massive scam in the purchase of smart meters in Karnataka, similar to Andhra Pradesh. Critics say prices increased because tenders were given to suppliers instead of manufacturers, and the software support company is blacklisted.

Smart Meter Scam Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka Face Similar Allegations
Author
Modern Tales - Asianet News Telugu
Updated: Mar 21, 2025, 9:28 PM IST

Is there a huge scam in the Karnataka government electricity department? If we take into account the latest allegations of Asianet Suvarna News Channel and BJP, it seems to be true. If we observe the nature of this scam, it is similar to how the then opposition TDP alleged that the YSRCP government led by Jagan Mohan Reddy had committed a huge scam in the name of smart meters in the past. The same is happening in Karnataka now.

The opposition BJP has alleged that a scam of ₹7,500 crores has taken place in the purchase of smart meters in Karnataka. Allegations are pouring in that the prices of smart meters have been increased heavily due to allocation of the tender to suppliers instead of manufacturers. Also, there have been criticisms that the company providing software support is already a blacklisted company.

Compared to other states, smart meter prices have increased heavily in Karnataka. According to the documents received by Asianet News, the price of a single phase meter has increased from ₹950 to ₹4,998. The price of another type of single phase meter has increased from ₹2,400 to ₹9,000. The price of a three-phase meter has increased from ₹2,500 to ₹28,000. Similar allegations were made in AP in the past.

Also read: Drama in Karnataka Assembly: 18 BJP MLAs suspended amid 'honeytrap' showdown, carried out by marshals (WATCH)

In Andhra Pradesh, allegations were made that a meter costing Rs.7,000 was sold for Rs.36,000. According to the details mentioned by TDP leader Somireddy in the past, while other states are buying each smart meter for Rs.4,000, the YCP government bought it for Rs.36,000. Irregularities of Rs.17 thousand crores took place in the purchase of these smart meters. The then government decided to collect this burden by putting it in the electricity bills. Smart meters are also being installed for motors used for agricultural wells in the fields, and the price of meters is double the price of motors, he said.

"In Rajasthan, the price of a smart meter including maintenance was quoted at Rs.7900 crore. Chandigarh government company quoted Rs.7100 crore. In our state alone, the tender for the price of smart meter including maintenance was finalized for Rs.36,975," he alleged.

Now similar allegations in Karnataka too

The central government is giving a subsidy of ₹900 for a smart meter. While other states have reduced the burden on the people by allocating this amount to the tender companies, the Karnataka government has paid the entire amount to the tender companies and also collected high amounts from the consumers. Asianet special report revealed that an additional ₹9,260 is being spent on each meter.

Bescom, Mescom, Hescom, Jescom, Sescom together spent an additional ₹7,408 crores for a total of 8 lakh smart meters. To whom was this huge amount diverted as profit? For what reason were the prices of smart meters increased heavily? Who should take responsibility for the Golmal that took place in the tender? The opposition BJP is demanding an inquiry through the House Committee, raising these questions.

Also read: Karnataka Congress Govt rocked by Rs 7,500 core smart meter scam: Public looted for contractor profits?

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka Congress Govt rocked by Rs 7,500 core smart meter scam: Public looted for contractor profits snt

Karnataka Congress Govt rocked by Rs 7,500 core smart meter scam: Public looted for contractor profits?

"To hide corruption": Amit Shah accuses TN CM Stalin of using language issue for political gains dmn

"To hide corruption": Amit Shah accuses TN CM Stalin of using language issue for political gains

"Misinformation": Supreme Court clears air on Justice Yashwant Varma's transfer amid ongoing in-house inquiry dmn

"Misinformation": Supreme Court clears air on Justice Yashwant Varma's transfer amid ongoing in-house inquiry

Kerala: Nine CPM workers convicted in 2005 murder of BJP worker Sooraj in Kannur dmn

Kerala: Nine CPM workers convicted in 2005 murder of BJP worker Sooraj in Kannur

Aurangzeb's grave is India's latest flashpoint- What it tells us about the 17th-century Mughal emperor, his life shk

Aurangzeb’s grave is India’s latest flashpoint- What it tells about the 17th-century Mughal emperor, his life

Recent Stories

Football: Nico Williams to Raphinha, new transfer market rumours dmn

Football: Nico Williams to Raphinha, new transfer market rumours

IPL 2025, GT SWOT analysis: Can Shubman Gills Gujarat Titans bounce back stronger to win 2nd title? HRD

IPL 2025, GT SWOT analysis: Can Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans bounce back stronger to win 2nd title?

Karnataka Congress Govt rocked by Rs 7,500 core smart meter scam: Public looted for contractor profits snt

Karnataka Congress Govt rocked by Rs 7,500 core smart meter scam: Public looted for contractor profits?

"To hide corruption": Amit Shah accuses TN CM Stalin of using language issue for political gains dmn

"To hide corruption": Amit Shah accuses TN CM Stalin of using language issue for political gains

IPL 2025, SRH SWOT analysis: Can silencer Pat Cummins lead Sunrisers Hyderabad to glory? HRD

IPL 2025, SRH SWOT analysis: Can ‘silencer’ Pat Cummins lead Sunrisers Hyderabad to glory?

Recent Videos

Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Video Icon
Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Video Icon
Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Video Icon
Pune Hinjewadi Bus Fire: Driver Set Blaze Intentionally Over Grudge, Police Reveal

Pune Hinjewadi Bus Fire: Driver Set Blaze Intentionally Over Grudge, Police Reveal

Video Icon
Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Video Icon