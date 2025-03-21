25 Indians awarded death sentence in UAE, over 10,000 nationals in foreign prisons: MEA

Read Full Article

The fate of 25 Indian nationals hangs in the balance as they await the execution of their death sentences in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the central government disclosed in Parliament on Thursday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, responding to a query in the Rajya Sabha, provided these unsettling statistics while shedding light on the broader issue of Indians imprisoned abroad.

Over 10,000 Indians behind bars worldwide

"As per the information available with the ministry, the number of Indian prisoners, including undertrials, in foreign prisons at present is 10,152," Singh revealed in his written response.

The minister also outlined the government's diplomatic efforts to support Indians facing capital punishment abroad. "The government attaches high priority to the safety, security, and well-being of Indian nationals in foreign countries, including those in foreign jails," he said.

Death sentences across eight nations

According to official data, Indian nationals sentenced to death but yet to be executed are spread across eight countries. The breakdown is as follows:

- UAE: 25 prisoners

- Saudi Arabia: 11 prisoners

- Malaysia: 6 prisoners

- Kuwait: 3 prisoners

- Indonesia, Qatar, the US, and Yemen: 1 prisoner each

Singh reaffirmed that Indian embassies and consulates provide all possible assistance to those sentenced to death. "Indian Missions/Posts abroad provide consular access by visiting the jails and follow up their cases with Courts, Jails, Public Prosecutors, and other concerned agencies. The jailed Indian nationals are also assisted in exploring various legal remedies including filing of appeal, mercy petition, etc.," he said.

Indians executed abroad in recent years

On being asked about the execution of Indian nationals in foreign countries over the past five years, Singh confirmed that several had been put to death.

- 2024: Three Indians executed each in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, and one in Zimbabwe.

- 2023: Five Indians executed in Kuwait, five in Saudi Arabia, and one in Malaysia.

Regarding the UAE, Singh noted that authorities do not officially disclose such data. However, according to informal sources from the Indian Mission, no Indian national has been executed in the country between 2020 and 2024.

