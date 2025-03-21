user
user

BonV Aero targets US market with UAV technology via I2A launchpad

Indian startup BonV Aero enters the US market with its UAV technology through the I2A Launchpad, targeting both military and commercial sectors.

BonV Aero targets US market with UAV technology via I2A launchpad dmn
Author
Anish Kumar
Updated: Mar 21, 2025, 1:13 PM IST

New Delhi: Tech startup firm BonV Aero has forayed into the United States’ market through the I2A (India to America) Launchpad programme. 

Also Read: Indian Army to get indigenous artillery guns worth Rs 7000 crore; Know what is ATAGS approved by CCS

Launched in Mumbai in January 2025 by FedTech and IndusBridge Ventures, I2A initiative links Indian start-ups with the US defence sector, and “BonV Aero is seizing the opportunity to showcase its unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) designed for both military and commercial purposes,” the company said. 

Founded in 2021 by a team of six, including CEO Satyabrata Satapathy and co-CEO Gaurav Acha, BonV Aero stated that this expansion builds on the company’s track record in India. 

It said: “BonV Aero has already supplied UAVs to the Indian Army for use in the Himalayan mountains, where helicopters face challenges due to high altitudes.”

Now, “the firm is bringing its technology — drones that run on batteries and lift 30 kilos at 19,000 feet — to the US, with plans to scale up to 58 kilos at 18,000 feet and eventually 500 kilos over 300 kilometres.”

Driving this ambition, Satapathy explained the company’s broader vision: “Transport-class vehicles are still new in India, and we want to lead the way.” 

The I2A Launchpad supports this goal by providing training and access to the US defence and technology experts, giving BonV Aero a platform to refine its offerings for a global stage.

As part of this push, Baibhav Patel, the company’s Government Affairs and Public Policy Manager, highlighted a key target: securing Green UAS and Blue UAS certifications. 

"Indian UAV firms yet to achieve these standards"

“No Indian UAV firm has yet achieved these standards, which check drones for cybersecurity and supply chain compliance—Blue UAS for defence and Green UAS for commercial use.”

Patel tied this to a shared U.S.-India aim: “Both countries want to cut reliance on certain nations, and our UAVs can help fill that gap.

Adding to the company’s potential impact, Satapathy pointed to the concept of drone swarms. “Each drone carries 50 kilos and can cover an area with supplies,” he said. “They fly into hostile zones, deliver, and return without pilots or ground control.”

 “This capability could prove vital in both military and logistical operations, strengthening BonV Aero’s case as it steps into the U.S. market.”

Through the I2A Launchpad, “BonV Aero is not just crossing borders but positioning itself as a player in the global defence and commercial UAV sectors, with its technology ready to meet demands on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Also Read: Rajnath Singh-headed DAC clears 8 proposals worth Rs 54,000 crore for Indian armed forces

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

TRAGIC! Passenger dies mid-flight on Air India, found dead after arrival in Lucknow dmn

TRAGIC! Passenger dies mid-flight on Air India, found dead after arrival in Lucknow

'Not mentally stable, make his son CM if his mind is not working': Rabri Devi slams Nitish Kumar (WATCH) shk

'Not mentally stable, make his son CM if...': Rabri Devi slams Nitish Kumar amid national anthem row (WATCH)

BREAKING: Saurabh Bhardwaj appointed new Delhi AAP Convenor; Manish Sisodia Punjab in-charge shk

Saurabh Bhardwaj appointed new Delhi AAP President; Manish Sisodia is Punjab unit in-charge

Meet Siddharth Nandyala, 14-year-old tech prodigy who built AI app to detect heart diseases in 7 seconds shk

Meet Siddharth Nandyala, 14-year-old tech prodigy who built AI app to detect heart diseases in 7 seconds

Fire at Delhi HC judge's bungalow leads to recovery of huge cash pile, Supreme Court transfers him shk

Fire at Delhi HC judge's bungalow leads to recovery of huge cash pile, Supreme Court transfers him

Recent Stories

IPL 2025 Virat Kohli Throwback: When RCB star set record straight on being vegetarian and NOT vegan! snt

Virat Kohli Throwback: When RCB star set record straight on being vegetarian and NOT vegan!

Tata Group companies quietly emerge as key global suppliers for Tesla amid India's EV push AJR

Tata Group companies quietly emerge as key global suppliers for Tesla amid India's EV push

TRAGIC! Passenger dies mid-flight on Air India, found dead after arrival in Lucknow dmn

TRAGIC! Passenger dies mid-flight on Air India, found dead after arrival in Lucknow

Shalini Pandey mocks comparison with Alia Bhatt; Shares her struggles in career MEG

Shalini Pandey mocks comparison with Alia Bhatt; Shares her struggles in career

US Steel Stock Declines After-Hours On Weak Guidance, Retail Sentiment Hits A Nadir

US Steel Stock Declines After-Hours On Weak Guidance, Retail Sentiment Hits A Nadir

Recent Videos

Veera Dheera Sooran Trailer OUT: Chiyaan Vikram's Action-Packed Comeback!

Veera Dheera Sooran Trailer OUT: Chiyaan Vikram's Action-Packed Comeback!

Video Icon
L2: Empuraan Smashes US Pre-Sales, Outshines Sikandar!

L2: Empuraan Smashes US Pre-Sales, Outshines Sikandar!

Video Icon
Rani Mukherjee Birthday Special: 10 ICONIC SONGS That Define Her Bollywood Legacy!

Rani Mukherjee Birthday Special: 10 ICONIC SONGS That Define Her Bollywood Legacy!

Video Icon
Sonia Gandhi, Jaya Bachchan & Akhilesh Yadav Attend IUML Iftar in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

Sonia Gandhi, Jaya Bachchan & Akhilesh Yadav Attend IUML Iftar in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Nitish Kumar Caught Talking & Laughing During NATIONAL ANTHEM; Video Goes Viral

Nitish Kumar Caught Talking & Laughing During NATIONAL ANTHEM; Video Goes Viral

Video Icon