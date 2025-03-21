BonV Aero targets US market with UAV technology via I2A launchpad

Read Full Article

New Delhi: Tech startup firm BonV Aero has forayed into the United States’ market through the I2A (India to America) Launchpad programme.

Also Read: Indian Army to get indigenous artillery guns worth Rs 7000 crore; Know what is ATAGS approved by CCS

Launched in Mumbai in January 2025 by FedTech and IndusBridge Ventures, I2A initiative links Indian start-ups with the US defence sector, and “BonV Aero is seizing the opportunity to showcase its unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) designed for both military and commercial purposes,” the company said.

Founded in 2021 by a team of six, including CEO Satyabrata Satapathy and co-CEO Gaurav Acha, BonV Aero stated that this expansion builds on the company’s track record in India.

It said: “BonV Aero has already supplied UAVs to the Indian Army for use in the Himalayan mountains, where helicopters face challenges due to high altitudes.”

Now, “the firm is bringing its technology — drones that run on batteries and lift 30 kilos at 19,000 feet — to the US, with plans to scale up to 58 kilos at 18,000 feet and eventually 500 kilos over 300 kilometres.”

Driving this ambition, Satapathy explained the company’s broader vision: “Transport-class vehicles are still new in India, and we want to lead the way.”

The I2A Launchpad supports this goal by providing training and access to the US defence and technology experts, giving BonV Aero a platform to refine its offerings for a global stage.

As part of this push, Baibhav Patel, the company’s Government Affairs and Public Policy Manager, highlighted a key target: securing Green UAS and Blue UAS certifications.

"Indian UAV firms yet to achieve these standards"

“No Indian UAV firm has yet achieved these standards, which check drones for cybersecurity and supply chain compliance—Blue UAS for defence and Green UAS for commercial use.”

Patel tied this to a shared U.S.-India aim: “Both countries want to cut reliance on certain nations, and our UAVs can help fill that gap.

Adding to the company’s potential impact, Satapathy pointed to the concept of drone swarms. “Each drone carries 50 kilos and can cover an area with supplies,” he said. “They fly into hostile zones, deliver, and return without pilots or ground control.”

“This capability could prove vital in both military and logistical operations, strengthening BonV Aero’s case as it steps into the U.S. market.”

Through the I2A Launchpad, “BonV Aero is not just crossing borders but positioning itself as a player in the global defence and commercial UAV sectors, with its technology ready to meet demands on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Also Read: Rajnath Singh-headed DAC clears 8 proposals worth Rs 54,000 crore for Indian armed forces

Latest Videos