'We aren't a trash bin': Allahabad HC bar slams Rs 15 crore cash row, opposes Justice Verma's transfer

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association (HCBA) on Friday strongly opposed the proposed repatriation of Justice Yashwant Verma from the Delhi High Court back to the Allahabad High Court. In a letter addressed to the Chief Justice and all Judges of the Allahabad High Court, the HCBA has made it clear that the court should not be treated as a “trash bin” and has taken a firm stance against judicial corruption.

The protest comes in the wake of reports alleging the recovery of a large sum of cash—amounting to Rs. 15 crores—from Justice Verma’s official residence in Delhi. The Supreme Court collegium had recently decided to transfer Justice Verma back to his parent High Court, a move that has sparked widespread criticism from the HCBA.

Expressing shock over the decision, the Association, in its letter, questioned the rationale behind the transfer, particularly at a time when the Allahabad High Court is grappling with a severe shortage of judges.

“This decision of the collegium of the Supreme Court raises a serious question as to whether the Allahabad High Court is a trash bin? This matter becomes important when we examine the current situation wherein the Allahabad High Court is short of hon'ble judges and despite the continuous problems, new judges have not been appointed for many years,” the letter stated.

The HCBA further alleged that the process of judicial appointments has been lacking in transparency and that the Bar was not consulted while elevating members of the legal fraternity to the Bench. It stressed that such practices have resulted in corruption, thereby eroding public faith in the judiciary.

The letter also highlighted the pressing backlog of cases at the Allahabad High Court, stating that due to a shortage of judges, fresh cases are not being heard for months, which is further damaging public trust in the rule of law.

Amid growing concerns, the Association has decided to convene an emergent General House meeting on Monday, March 24, at 1:15 PM to discuss the matter and take a suitable course of action.

It is pertinent to note that the Supreme Court has also initiated an In-House inquiry against Justice Yashwant Verma over the corruption allegations.

