'Not mentally stable, make his son CM if...': Rabri Devi slams Nitish Kumar amid national anthem row (WATCH)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rabri Devi on Friday called Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar "mentally unstable" and went to suggest that his son be made the Chief Minister if his mind is not stable.

This comes after a purported video of Nitish Kumar showed the Bihar Chief Minister talking and gesturing while the national anthem was played during a function in Patna.

"He (Bihar CM Nitish Kumar) is not mentally stable. We demand that he should make his son the Chief Minister if his mind is not working," Rabri Devi said.

Earlier today, RJD leader Misa Bharti raised questions on his mental and physical health and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should consider the plight of Bihar.

"During the national anthem, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar did not look physically and mentally well. I want to ask PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah whether you found his mental state to be fine... He keeps insulting women, children every day... PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should think in whose hands Bihar is," Bharti told ANI.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Mukesh Raushan staged a protest against the Chief Minister in Patna and demanded an apology from him.

"The CM should offer an apology for insulting the national anthem. He should be removed from the CM post and President's Rule should be imposed in the state. The CM is unwell and he should be removed from the post. A case of treason should be filed against him," Raushan said.

Nitish Kumar 'National Anthem' row

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav had yesterday shared a video on social media platform X of Nitish Kumar at an event and posted, "At least please do not insult the national anthem, Hon'ble Chief Minister. You insult youth, students, women and elderly people every day. Sometimes they clap on Mahatma Gandhi's martyrdom day and mock his martyrdom, and sometimes they clap on the national anthem!" the RJD leader said.

He alleged that the Bihar CM was "not mentally or physically stable" and called his condition a matter of great concern for the State.

"PS: Let me remind you that you are the Chief Minister of a big state. You are not mentally and physically stable even for a few seconds and your being in this position in such an unconscious state is a matter of great concern for the state. Do not insult Bihar like this again and again," he added in a post on X.

In the purported video shared by RJD leaders, Nitish Kumar was seen tapping an official on the shoulder, appearing to engage him in conversation. At one point, he was seen smiling and folding his hands in a namaskar toward somebody in the audience.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said that India will not tolerate the disrespect of the national anthem. "Disrespect of the national anthem India will not tolerate this. People of Bihar, is there still anything left?" Lalu Yadav posted on X in Hindi.

Assembly elections in Bihar are due in October this year. The Election Commission of India has not yet announced the dates of the polls.

