user
user

"Conducting unbiased probe": Nagpur police arrest 99 in connection with violent clashes over Aurangzeb's grave

99 individuals have been arrested in connection with the Nagpur violence following clashes over the demand to remove Aurangzeb's grave.

"Conducting unbiased probe": Nagpur police arrest 99 in connection with violent clashes over Aurangzeb's grave dmn
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 21, 2025, 4:12 PM IST

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): As many as 99 people have been arrested in connection with the Nagpur violence, and an unbiased investigation is being carried out, Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal said on Friday.

Also Read: 'Aurangzeb not relevant, no form of violence good for society': RSS's BIG remark over Nagpur violence (WATCH)

"Till now, 99 people have been arrested, and action is being taken against them. We are conducting an unbiased investigation," Singal told reporters.
Reacting to security for Friday prayers the Police Commissioner said, "Following due assessment, we have deployed security."

Clashes over removal of Aurangzeb's grave

Violent clashes erupted in Nagpur on March 17 over the demand for the removal of Aurangzeb's grave, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that a holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation.

Meanwhile, the situation is back to normalcy as the curfew imposed in several areas was lifted.

In a recent development, Maharashtra Police's Cyber cell said that one of the accused in the Nagpur violence "edited and circulated videos" and "glorified violence" on social media, which led to the riots spreading in various parts of the city.

"He (Faheem Khan) edited and circulated the video of the protest against Aurangzeb due to which the riots spread. He also glorified violent videos," cyber cell's Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lohit Matani told ANI here.

Four FIRs registered

The police have registered four FIRs in connection with the riots which took place on Monday night in Nagpur.

"Four FIRs have been registered. The first FIR is that videos of the protest against Aurangzeb were edited and circulated, and violence was glorified in the videos. The second is about making clips about the violence and spreading them so that there would be violence between two communities. Third is multiple posts were made in which violence was further instigated," Matani said.

Accused Faheem Khan was arrested on March 19; he has been remanded in custody till Friday, March 21. Khan is a leader of the Minorities Democratic Party. (ANI)

Also Read: Nagpur Violence: Curfew Continues, Heavy Police Deployment | Asianet Newsable

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Only Hindus should be employed at Tirumala Temple: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu shk

'Only Hindus should be employed at Tirumala Temple: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

How did ATAGS overcome setbacks to secure CCS approval and what does it mean for India's defence future? snt

How did ATAGS overcome setbacks to secure CCS approval and what does it mean for India's defence future?

Karnataka political quagmire: Honeytrap scandal rocks the assembly - but at what cost? snt

Karnataka's political quagmire: Honeytrap scandal rocks the assembly - but at what cost?

Political storm erupts in Karnataka after minister claim he and 48 others are victims of honey-trap scandal dmn

Political storm erupts in Karnataka after minister claim he and 48 others are victims of honey-trap scandal

We aren't a trash bin Allahabad HC bar slams Rs 15 crore cash row, opposes Justice Verma's transfer snt

'We aren't a trash bin': Allahabad HC bar slams Rs 15 crore cash row, opposes Justice Verma's transfer

Recent Stories

NZ vs PAK: Haris Rauf takes Glenn Phillips-like stunning catch to dismiss Finn Allen in 3rd T20I (WATCH) HRD

NZ vs PAK: Haris Rauf takes Glenn Phillips-like stunning catch to dismiss Finn Allen in 3rd T20I (WATCH)

Saif Ali Khan's iconic RACE dialogues that will leave you thrilled NTI

Saif Ali Khan's iconic RACE dialogues that will leave you thrilled

Night train travel tips: Essential rules for smooth, safe journey AJR

Night train travel tips: Essential rules for smooth, safe journey

Heathrow Airport shuts down for a day: Fire at substation, power outage, canceled flights - What we know so far shk

Heathrow Airport shuts down for a day: Fire at substation, power outage, canceled flights| What we know so far

Amber Enterprises to NALCO: Top 10 losers today ATG

Amber Enterprises to NALCO: Top 10 losers today

Recent Videos

99 Arrested in Nagpur: Police Tighten Security Ahead of Friday Prayers | Asianet Newsable

99 Arrested in Nagpur: Police Tighten Security Ahead of Friday Prayers | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Justice Varma's Transfer NOT ENOUGH, Probe Needed': Ex-SCBA President Vikas Singh

'Justice Varma's Transfer NOT ENOUGH, Probe Needed': Ex-SCBA President Vikas Singh

Video Icon
Farmers Stage ‘Rail Roko’ Protest in Tiruchirappalli Over Punjab Crackdown | Asianet Newsable

Farmers Stage ‘Rail Roko’ Protest in Tiruchirappalli Over Punjab Crackdown | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Farmers Stage ‘Rail Roko’ Protest in Tiruchirappalli Over Punjab Crackdown | Asianet Newsable

Farmers Stage ‘Rail Roko’ Protest in Tiruchirappalli Over Punjab Crackdown | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Haryana CM Pays Tribute to Late Dr. Debendra Pradhan in Bhubaneswar | Asianet Newsable

Haryana CM Pays Tribute to Late Dr. Debendra Pradhan in Bhubaneswar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon