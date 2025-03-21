user
user

Drama in Karnataka Assembly: 18 BJP MLAs suspended amid 'honeytrap' showdown, carried out by marshals (WATCH)

Karnataka Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader on Friday suspended 18 BJP MLAs with immediate effect for six months due to indiscipline within the house.

Author
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Mar 21, 2025, 5:22 PM IST

The action was taken hours after the Karnataka Assembly was adjourned due to a ruckus in the House earlier today. BJP MLAs caused the disturbance by entering the Well of the House and tearing and throwing papers in front of the Speaker's chair.

Earlier, an uproar followed in the Karnataka Assembly after the revelation of Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna alleging a honey trap attempt was made on him.

Ruckus inside Karnataka Assembly

BJP legislators raised loud slogans "down, down" as some members held CDs in their hands claiming they had proof of the alleged honey trap. They then stormed into the well of the house even as CM Siddaramaiah was speaking.

R Ashoka, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly said, "It is not the issue of one party, it's a biggest conspiracy against legislators who are working for the people and some are doing this (honey trap) with clear hidden agenda."

Also read: Karnataka's political quagmire: Honeytrap scandal rocks the assembly - but at what cost?

CM Siddaramaiah defends govt: No question of protecting anyone

Speaking in the house Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended his government and said there was no question of protecting anyone in the Honey Trap.

The BJP leaders were demanding a judicial inquiry, but CM Siddaramiah said that G Parmeshwara had already responded to the allegations made by KN Rajanna, and has set up an enquiry.

"It is the government's responsibility to protect anyone in the case. According to the law, the guilty should be punished. The Home Minister replied that if Rajanna complained, a high-level probe would be investigated. Rajanna did not name anyone, action could be taken if he had named someone. There is no question of protecting anyone in the case," the CM said.

Earlier on Thursday, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara had announced that a he will order a high-level probe into the alleged honey trap attempt on Rajendra Rajanna, MLC and son of Karnataka Minister KN Rajanna. 

Also read: Heathrow Airport shuts down for a day: Fire at substation, power outage, canceled flights| What we know so far

