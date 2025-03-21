Kerala: Nine CPM workers convicted in 2005 murder of BJP worker Sooraj in Kannur

Read Full Article

Kannur: In the 2005 murder case of BJP worker Sooraj in Kannur's Muzhappilangad, nine individuals, including CPI(M) leaders and workers, have been found guilty. The murder took place on the morning of August 7, 2005, when Sooraj, aged 32, was brutally attacked due to political animosity after he switched allegiance from CPI(M) to BJP. A tenth accused was acquitted.

The brutal assault began with the accused bombing the area before hacking Sooraj to death with axes and machetes. This was not the first time Sooraj had been targeted; six months earlier, CPI(M) workers had attacked him, leaving him bedridden with a leg injury. After recovering, Sooraj was again attacked, leading to his tragic death.

Among those convicted in the case are Manoraj Narayanan, the brother of Chief Minister’s Press Secretary P.M. Manoj, and T.K. Rajeesh, who was also an accused in the T.P. case. The investigation originally included ten accused, but based on the confession of T.K. Rajeesh, two more individuals were added to the list, including Manoraj Narayanan. However, P.K. Shamsuddin, the first accused, and T.P. Raveendran, the twelfth accused, had already died, bringing the total number of accused back to ten.

The convicted individuals in the case are T.K. Rajeesh, N.V. Yagesh, K. Shamjith, Neyyoth Sajeevan, Panikkantavida Prabhakaran, Puthusseri Veetil K.V. Padmanabhan, Manombeth Radhakrishnan, Nagathankotta Prakashan, and Puthiyapurayil Pradeepan. The police have charged them under various sections, including conspiracy and murder.

