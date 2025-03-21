'Only Hindus should be employed at Tirumala Temple: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

Read Full Article

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said on Friday that only Hindus should be employed at the Tirumala Temple, and if individuals from other communities are currently working there then they will be relocated to other places without hurting their sentiments.

He also announced plans to build Venkateswara Swamy temples in all state capitals across India.

Additionally, he emphasized that a sacred thread has been worn to protect Lord Venkateswara's assets worldwide. He acknowledged that many devotees wish for Lord Venkateswara's temples to be established in foreign countries as well.

Regarding the commercial activities near the Seven Hills area, Naidu mentioned that permission had previously been granted for the Mumtaz Hotel adjacent to the area. However, the government has now decided to cancel the approval for the hotel, which was planned on 35.32 acres of land.

He asserted that there should be no commercialisation near the Seven Hills. While the hotel management had proposed serving only vegetarian food, the government has made it clear that no private individuals will be granted permission in this area.

Survived multiple targeted attacks due to Lord's immense power: Andhra CM

Expressing his devotion to Lord Venkateswara, he said that he survived multiple targeted attacks due to the "Lord's immense power."

"I was targeted with 24 Claymore mines. Surviving such an attack was impossible, but I lived solely due to the divine grace of Lord Venkateswara. The fact that I survived such a massive explosion proves the Lord's immense power."

Earlier, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) had demanded the cancelation of the land allotment to Mumtaz Hotel in the Alipiri area adjacent to the Tirumala temple. The temple's Trust board had passed a resolution during a meeting held in November 2024.

"Yesterday we passed a resolution and requested the Govt to cancel the lease and we are going to handover that land for temple," TTD chairman BR Naidu had said.

He had said that the proposed plan of Mumtaz Hotel being adjacent to the temple is "objectionable"

The TTD chairman added, "Govt land was given to Tourism to develop the Devalokam project. The last government changed it and gave it to Mumtaz Hotel...It is adjacent to the Temple. So, it is highly objectionable for Hindus."

