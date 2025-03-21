MEA says India-Canada relations strained over Khalistani extremist support, calls for rebuilding ties (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Addressing the media during a press conference, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal spoke on India-Canada bilateral relations, which was recently a hit. He said the relations were cost by license that was given to the extremist elements in the country (Canada) and hope it can be rebuilt on mutual trust.

"The downturn in India-Canada relations was caused by the license that was given to the extremist and secessionist elements in the country. Our hope is that we can rebuild our ties based on mutual trust and sensitivity," he said.

He also voiced concerned over a Khalistani extremist.

The spokesperson also spoke on Ranjani Srinivasan, who self deported from the US over concerns she would be detained amid crackdown on pro-Palestine supporters. He said the ministry is not aware of her contacting the Indian consulate for help and came to know about her departure through media reports. "We are not aware of her getting in touch with our consulate or our embassy for any help. We only came to know of her departure from the United States through media reports, and through the media reports, we understand that she has gone to Canada...", he said.

