comscore
LIVE NOW

Feb 28, 2025, 8:23 AM IST

India News Today LIVE Updates on Feb 28: Crime Branch nabs absconding Pune rape accused

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto february 28 2025

Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.

8:23 AM IST

India News Today: Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal woman sentenced to life for killing one-month-old daughter

A Bhopal session court sentenced Sarita Mewada to life imprisonment for murdering her one-month-old daughter in September 2020. Convicted under IPC Section 302, she was fined Rs 1,000. 

Read Full News HERE

 

8:22 AM IST

India News Today: Kerala: Three including woman, two children found dead on railway tracks near Ettumanoor; probe underway

Three bodies, including two young girls and a woman, were found on railway tracks near Ettumanoor. Believed to have been hit by the Kottayam-Nilambur Express, their identities remain unknown.

Read Full Here

 

8:21 AM IST

India News Today: Chhattisgarh: Security forces nab 18 Naxalites in Bijapur; explosives recovered

Security forces arrested 18 Naxalites and recovered explosives in a major operation across three locations in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh. The arrests were made in Gunjeperti, Rajpenta, and Bhairamgarh.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:20 AM IST

India News Today: Pune rape case: Crime Branch arrests absconding accused who lured woman into bus and sexually assaulted

Crime Branch has detained Dattatray Ramdas Gade, the accused in the Swargate bus depot rape case, from a village in Shirur Tehsil, Pune.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:23 AM IST:

A Bhopal session court sentenced Sarita Mewada to life imprisonment for murdering her one-month-old daughter in September 2020. Convicted under IPC Section 302, she was fined Rs 1,000. 

Read Full News HERE

 

8:22 AM IST:

Three bodies, including two young girls and a woman, were found on railway tracks near Ettumanoor. Believed to have been hit by the Kottayam-Nilambur Express, their identities remain unknown.

Read Full Here

 

8:21 AM IST:

Security forces arrested 18 Naxalites and recovered explosives in a major operation across three locations in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh. The arrests were made in Gunjeperti, Rajpenta, and Bhairamgarh.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:20 AM IST:

Crime Branch has detained Dattatray Ramdas Gade, the accused in the Swargate bus depot rape case, from a village in Shirur Tehsil, Pune.

Read Full News HERE

 

Top Stories
Ravindra Jadeja enjoys coffee date in Dubai- Fans react [PHOTOS] NTI

Ravindra Jadeja enjoys coffee date in Dubai– Fans react [PHOTOS]

Anil Kapoor pays tribute to Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman: 'A true legend whose legacy will live on' NTI

Anil Kapoor pays tribute to Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman: ‘A true legend whose legacy will live on’

Bipasha Basu spotted without makeup, faces trolls over weight and aging looks [PHOTOS] NTI

Bipasha Basu spotted without makeup, faces trolls over weight and aging looks [PHOTOS]

Kerala: Three including woman, two children found dead on railway tracks near Ettumanoor; probe underway anr

Kerala: Three including woman, two children found dead on railway tracks near Ettumanoor; probe underway

Ramadan 2025: 9 Stunning suit designs inspired by Jannat Zubair NTI

Ramadan 2025: 9 Stunning suit designs inspired by Jannat Zubair

Top Videos
Jagadguru Shankaracharya Calls Maha Kumbh 2025 a ‘SARKARI’ Event! | Asianet Newsable

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Calls Maha Kumbh 2025 a ‘SARKARI’ Event! | Asianet Newsable

Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Protesters Hold 'Die-In' at Capitol Hill Against Global Aid Freeze! | Asianet Newsable

Protesters Hold 'Die-In' at Capitol Hill Against Global Aid Freeze! | Asianet Newsable

Trending News

Anil Kapoor pays tribute to Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman: 'A true legend whose legacy will live on' NTI

Anil Kapoor pays tribute to Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman: ‘A true legend whose legacy will live on’

Kerala: Three including woman, two children found dead on railway tracks near Ettumanoor; probe underway anr

Kerala: Three including woman, two children found dead on railway tracks near Ettumanoor; probe underway

6 point 1 magnitude earthquake jolts Nepal in early hours, epicentre in Sindhupalchowk's Bhairavkunda anr

6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Nepal in early hours, epicentre in Sindhupalchowk's Bhairavkunda

Popular Categories

    Select Language

    © Copyright 2025 Asianxt Digital Technologies Private Limited (Formerly known as Asianet News Media & Entertainment Private Limited) | All Rights Reserved