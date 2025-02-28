India News Today LIVE Updates on Feb 28: Crime Branch nabs absconding Pune rape accused

India News Today: Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal woman sentenced to life for killing one-month-old daughter
A Bhopal session court sentenced Sarita Mewada to life imprisonment for murdering her one-month-old daughter in September 2020. Convicted under IPC Section 302, she was fined Rs 1,000.
India News Today: Kerala: Three including woman, two children found dead on railway tracks near Ettumanoor; probe underway
Three bodies, including two young girls and a woman, were found on railway tracks near Ettumanoor. Believed to have been hit by the Kottayam-Nilambur Express, their identities remain unknown.
India News Today: Chhattisgarh: Security forces nab 18 Naxalites in Bijapur; explosives recovered
Security forces arrested 18 Naxalites and recovered explosives in a major operation across three locations in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh. The arrests were made in Gunjeperti, Rajpenta, and Bhairamgarh.
India News Today: Pune rape case: Crime Branch arrests absconding accused who lured woman into bus and sexually assaulted
Crime Branch has detained Dattatray Ramdas Gade, the accused in the Swargate bus depot rape case, from a village in Shirur Tehsil, Pune.
